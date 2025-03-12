Cindy Kimberly Is a Vintage Cottagecore Dream in a Sweet Pastel Blue Gingham Micro Set From LOBA
Cindy Kimberly embodied vintage cottagecore charm in her latest Instagram post, flaunting a sweet pastel blue gingham micro set from her clothing line, LOBA. The two-piece outfit featured a pair of high-waisted micro shorts with an elastic waistband and midweight stretch jersey fabric, and the matching chic, elegant boatneck top, a waist-length, slim-fitting blouse with a high neck and twill fabric in a plaid design.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Loba Blue and White Betty Top, $130 and Betty Hot Shorts, $100 (revolve.com)
The SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados for her debut in the 2022 magazine, accessorized her dreamy look with a delicate white lace headscarf and playfully munched on a strawberry, evoking a whimsical countryside aesthetic. In another series of images, she power-posed beside giant cartons of milk, embracing a fun and carefree farm-inspired vibe.
The content creator, who is known for her super innovative self-shoots and striking features, captioned the carousel shared with her 7.1 million followers with a simple and fitting strawberry emoji. She showed off her long, lean figure and mesmerizing bold smolder for photographer Agata Ferrando.
The 26-year-old kept her glam soft and bronzed, featuring a luminous base, chiseled cheekbones, wispy lashes and a subtle baby eyeliner wing. A rosy flush on her cheeks and glossy berry-stained lips completed the Lake George actress’s makeup.
“😍😍😍😍,” her boyfriend and former pro soccer player Dele Alli commented, joining fans in gushing over her effortlessly chic ensemble.
Kimberly’s expertly styled look is just one example of her creative vision, which she continues to showcase through her clothing company, sold exclusively on Revolve. Since launching the label in spring 2023, the model and designer has consistently delivered pieces that merge sultry femininity with effortless charm. From sleek corsets to cozy knit dresses, LOBA‘s designs reflect her deep love for fashion and storytelling.
“I think a big part of it for me was creating clothes people [feel] confident and represented by,” she previously told SI Swimsuit. “Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression. I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing.”