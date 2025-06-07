Cindy Kimberly Is a Glowing Goddess in White Mini Dress for Latest Instagram Post
Honestly, why even bother making a summer fashion mood board when you can just use Cindy Kimberly’s Instagram account as the perfect pre-curated inspiration?
The SI Swimsuit model and proud owner of the luxury women’s wear line LOBA—which is exclusively available at Revolve—has been a whole vibe recently when it comes to donning outfits that scream summertime sultry, and her recent Instagram photo drop was no different. Featuring mini dresses, two-pieces and even an evening gown, her latest styles have a little something for everyone.
In the new eight-photo carousel, Kimberly modeled four distinct looks while spending time in Morocco. In the cover image and second image, the model could be seen wearing a white mini dress with a halter top neckline, which allowed for a plunging cut in both the front and the back. The garment cinched at the waist for the perfect hourglass silhouette before fanning out into a flowy skirt, which was perfect for twirling. She accessorized the simple piece with a ton of gold bangle bracelets, as well as a thin gold necklace and hoop earrings.
Her second featured look was a distinct departure from the first, with Kimberly sporting a semi-sheer, floor-length black maxi dress ideal for a fancy night out at a beachside restaurant. With a high-cut neckline and ‘70s style bell sleeves, this number was the definition of “business in the front, party in the back,” as the open cut-out on the back allowed for some skin to show.
Her third look was perhaps her most sensual, with the brand owner posing against a wall wearing a stunning white two-piece set consisting of an ab-flaunting bikini top with dangling charms and a matching white mini skirt. And for her fourth and final look, she was photographed at sunset in an eclectic ensemble made up of a unique cream-colored long-sleeved bodysuit with a twisting neckline and a sparkling silver mini skirt.
As stated above, Kimberly is also an SI Swimsuit family member, having posed with the brand for a sun-soaked shoot in Barbados back in 2022 with photographer Ben Watts. At the time, the multihyphenate was working on the clothing brand, which would launch a year later.
Flash-forward to 2023, and Kimberly chatted with Revolve during a “Day in the Life” style YouTube video about her overall vision for LOBA. When asked who exactly the fashion line was for, the superstar said with a smile, “It’s for, like, what 13-year-old me dreamed of.”
And that playful, youthful energy is still on full display in each and every gorgeous piece the brand creates!