Swimsuit

Cindy Kimberly Is a Glowing Goddess in White Mini Dress for Latest Instagram Post

The brand owner and model is the ultimate summer vibe, and we’re taking notes.

Allie Hayes

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Honestly, why even bother making a summer fashion mood board when you can just use Cindy Kimberly’s Instagram account as the perfect pre-curated inspiration?

The SI Swimsuit model and proud owner of the luxury women’s wear line LOBA—which is exclusively available at Revolve—has been a whole vibe recently when it comes to donning outfits that scream summertime sultry, and her recent Instagram photo drop was no different. Featuring mini dresses, two-pieces and even an evening gown, her latest styles have a little something for everyone.

In the new eight-photo carousel, Kimberly modeled four distinct looks while spending time in Morocco. In the cover image and second image, the model could be seen wearing a white mini dress with a halter top neckline, which allowed for a plunging cut in both the front and the back. The garment cinched at the waist for the perfect hourglass silhouette before fanning out into a flowy skirt, which was perfect for twirling. She accessorized the simple piece with a ton of gold bangle bracelets, as well as a thin gold necklace and hoop earrings.

Her second featured look was a distinct departure from the first, with Kimberly sporting a semi-sheer, floor-length black maxi dress ideal for a fancy night out at a beachside restaurant. With a high-cut neckline and ‘70s style bell sleeves, this number was the definition of “business in the front, party in the back,” as the open cut-out on the back allowed for some skin to show.

Her third look was perhaps her most sensual, with the brand owner posing against a wall wearing a stunning white two-piece set consisting of an ab-flaunting bikini top with dangling charms and a matching white mini skirt. And for her fourth and final look, she was photographed at sunset in an eclectic ensemble made up of a unique cream-colored long-sleeved bodysuit with a twisting neckline and a sparkling silver mini skirt.

As stated above, Kimberly is also an SI Swimsuit family member, having posed with the brand for a sun-soaked shoot in Barbados back in 2022 with photographer Ben Watts. At the time, the multihyphenate was working on the clothing brand, which would launch a year later.

Flash-forward to 2023, and Kimberly chatted with Revolve during a “Day in the Life” style YouTube video about her overall vision for LOBA. When asked who exactly the fashion line was for, the superstar said with a smile, “It’s for, like, what 13-year-old me dreamed of.”

And that playful, youthful energy is still on full display in each and every gorgeous piece the brand creates!

Next. Heptathlete Anna Hall Was a Vision in Deep Plum for Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Florida. Heptathlete Anna Hall Was a Vision in Deep Plum for Her SI Swimsuit Debut in Florida. dark

Published
Allie Hayes
ALLIE HAYES

Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.

Home/Fashion