Claire Kittle, Brittany Mahomes and More SI Swimsuit Models in Our Favorite WAG Looks of the Week

With the NFL in Week 7 of the regular season, we’re continuing to take notes when we see the fashionable wives and girlfriends of professional football players standing on the sidelines ahead of game time. From custom garments to color-coordinated sporty gear, these women certainly know how to rep their team with pride—and somehow, their ensembles get better and better with each passing week.

Whether you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, Oct. 25, there’s no doubt you can take some style inspiration from the following SI Swimsuit model WAGs and the fashion they displayed throughout the past week when it comes time to put together your own game-day look.

Claire Kittle

For Monday Night Football on Oct. 19, Kittle supported her husband, San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, in an incredibly cool ensemble. The content creator and podcast cohost rocked an oversized gray 49ers tee as a dress with a sheer, netted black tank over top. Her footwear of choice for the game against the Washington Commanders? A slightly controversial combo, but one we personally love: white athletic socks worn with a pair of bright red pointed-toe pumps.

“Legggggggs! ❤️🔥,” one comment read on Kittle’s Instagram post of the look, while someone else added “It’s the socks for me 😍😍😍.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kittle will return to the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue after making the roster for our Spain photo shoot. Read more here!

Brittany Mahomes

Meanwhile, Mahomes headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, with her three children, Sterling, Bronze and Golden, in tow to support quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs came away with a 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Brittany, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, was certainly a winner in the fashion department as well. The Kansas City Current co-owner wore a red jacket over a white tee and belted red pants on her lower half. Similarly to Kittle, her shoes were the star of the show, as Mahomes wore a pair of brown pointed-toe pumps with green laces.

Ronika Love

Love, a professional volleyball player and February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, kept things cool and casual in her game-day Instagram recap this week. She wore a fitted white tee with “LOVE LOVE” across the chest in yellow-and-green block letters paired with denim. In addition to posing for photos with her husband, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, and their daughter, Rayna, she was also photographed alongside her sister, Ronna.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles | Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As always, Biles brought “it girl” energy to game day, this time in a monochromatic ensemble perfect for October. The most decorated gymnast of all time, who is married to Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, supported her spouse on Sunday while sporting his jersey number, 38, across her chest. In addition to her white tee and shorts, the two-time SI Swimsuit model wore a floor-length brown jacket, knee-high boots and a Chanel bag all in a gorgeous chocolate hue.

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