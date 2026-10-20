Claire Kittle’s Monday Night Football Look Brought Back a Polarizing Shoe Trend

Claire Kittle styled a polarizing trend for her latest look, and honestly, we’re loving it!

On Monday, Oct. 19, the content creator and 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie—who debuted earlier this year as a February 2026 digital cover star before reuniting with the magazine in Miami for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show—supported her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, in style. The California-based team faced the Washington Commanders during Monday Night Football, where the 49ers won 23-17.

Still, fashion fans who truly “won” when Kittle and her fellow 49ers wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shared closer looks at their outstanding outfits on their Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up Instagram account. There, they revealed they’d both embraced an often controversial shoe trend: wearing socks with heels.

In clips shared to the show’s social media account, Kittle gave fans a closer look at her game-day-ready style. The vintage-inspired look featured an oversized, distressed, netted 49ers tank layered over a gray tee for a playful mini dress moment. The model—who shone on the shore during her debut shoot at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla.—wore her long, dark hair down in waves, further adding to the nostalgic vibe.

Still, our personal pièce de résistance was the accessories. Kittle carried a metallic gold handbag as she entered the stadium, pairing the look with a coordinating gold necklace and sleek black sunglasses. And of course, the shoes! Styling shiny, cherry-red pumps and crisp white crew socks, we loved the playful twist on her classic sideline style, which made the entire ensemble feel more fall-friendly—a trend Coveteur reported was also on the rise at Milan Fashion Week last month.

And, in a humorous moment of fashion fate, Juszczyk accessorized with a similar style! The Off Season founder wore a matching red track-style set, including shorts and a zip-front jacket, paired with black tights, slouchy gray socks and strappy black heels.

To check out new episodes of Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up on YouTube, click here.

We’re totally obsessed with the chic throwback look, and more fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the polarizing trend in the comments—though most applauded the unexpected fashion feat styled on their fashionable feet!

“Love you gals, but socks with the heels…” one user questioned, but another responded, “I KNOW—but it works ❤️.”

“Wow!!!” A fan applauded, “Love the shoes and socks!!!”

“Favorite outfits of the season so far ladies🔥👏,” another commenter concluded.

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