Claire Kittle, Christen Goff and More SI Swimsuit Model WAGS Who Nailed Their Game-Day Looks This Weekend

We love football Sunday here at SI Swimsuit, and admittedly, the sidelines fashion that comes along with it. Whether you’re rooting for the Lions or the 49ers, there’s one thing we can all certainly agree upon: SI Swimsuit model WAGS have an incredible sense of style and they always bring it for game day.

After several great matchups yesterday, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model game-day fashion moments. Be sure to save these to your mood board for your own tailgating outings this season!

Christen Goff

Goff traveled to Miami as the Lions faced off against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, which resulted in a 19-9 victory for Detroit. Also winning? The February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, who looked as stylish as ever on the sidelines. Goff wore a simple white tank with a pair of Honolulu blue pants, while she carried a custom-painted vintage Fendi purse in one hand, courtesy of Seven Moods.

Claire Kittle

Kittle’s Week 9 outfit for the San Francisco 49ers game against the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday consisted of a red crewneck and some super cool pumps to match (the latter of which the soon-to-be two-time SI Swimsuit model noted in an Instagram story were from Amazon). She paired the look with denim and a classic slicked-back bun. Perhaps the ensemble was a good luck charm, as the 49ers won 38-17.

Olivia Culpo

Shortly after giving birth to her second child with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Culpo and her babies met up with the athlete on the sidelines of Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium. While the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model was styled in a windbreaker in the team’s colors, daughter Collette wore a red jersey with “Daddy” adorned on the back. Meanwhile, son Roman, who was born on Sept. 29, wore a tiny jersey with “McCaffrey” on the back.

Simone Biles

While the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 27-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Biles repped her husband, safety Jonathan Owens, with pride. The Olympic gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model wore a custom bedazzled crop top adorned with her spouse’s jersey number, 38, on the chest, beneath a long black leather jacket.

Chanel Iman

Following an exciting 23-22 win in overtime against the Cleveland Browns yesterday, Iman had plenty to celebrate. She and her four children watched on as New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and his teammates secured a nail-biting victory. For the occasion, the SI Swimsuit legend wore a Saints halter top, along with a pair of custom denim with her husband’s name down one leg.

Berkleigh Wright

Likewise, the Carolina Panthers were defeated by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, but Berkleigh Wright, a 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, rocked a cool OOTD while supporting her beau, Panthers punter Sam Martin. She wore a reconstructed graphic tee with black denim from Reformation, black Schutz boots and a custom SHEERGEAR bag with Martin’s name stamped across the front.

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