Claire Kittle 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.
Claire Kittle was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the February 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover, along with Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Normani.
A content creator, brand founder and former college basketball player, the Iowa native cohosts the Kittle Things podcast with her husband, 49ers tight end George Kittle, in which the two interview industry leaders and give fans a peek behind the NFL curtain. She also joined forces with fellow NFL spouse and Off Season founder Kristin Juszczyk to launch the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up series on YouTube for the 2025 season, which documented their live reactions to big game-day moments from the sidelines.
In 2025, she founded the HOSS Tailgate Tour, a traveling tailgate experience seeking to build community among football fans. The project was inspired by Kittle’s own friend group, with the acronym standing for “The House of Sports and Sisterhood.” During the 2025 season, the tour made three stops: Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.
Under the golden sun of Captiva Island, Fla., the South Seas resort shines, offering countless luxury amenities for weary travelers looking to leave their winter woes behind. For those looking to escape the snow and slush, the 330-acre resort beckons you to relax by its sparkling waters or take a stroll on its vibrant golf course—just make sure you set aside time to enjoy a decadent meal at one of its exclusive offerings.
Click to learn more about Fort Myers and South Seas.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced a fun, kitschy style moment on set with Kittle, dressing the model in custom red and gold pieces to represent the San Francisco 49ers. A secondary all-black story embraced a clean, elegant aesthetic that brought forth sophistication and strength.
Hair: Brian C. Hawkins using Beachwaver Hot Tools, Beachwaver Hair Products, Cricket Tools Hair Tools, and ECRU New York
Hair Assistant: Amanda Seabury
Makeup: Victor Noble using Lancǒme products
Makeup Assistant: Olivia Lopez
Photographer: Katherine Goguen