Every Look From the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week

SI Swimsuit models and friends of the brand brought the heat to the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Magazine talent and several special guests strutted the catwalk for SI Swimsuit this year, including Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Britt Stewart, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, Grace Ann Nader, Hailey Bills, Haley Cavinder, Haley Baylee, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jenna Johnson, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Mary Holland Nader, Maura Higgins, Meredith Mickelson, Molly Sims, Nicole Williams English, Penny Lane,Remi Bader, Sarah Jane Nader, Stassi Schroeder, Tiffany Haddish, Tunde Oyeneyin, Val Chmerkovskiy and XANDRA.

Below, check out each of the incredible looks these dazzling individuals displayed on the runway last night—and don’t forget, you can see the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in its entirety when it is available to stream for the first time on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.

Runway looks by style

Sunkissed

The SI Swimsuit fashion team wanted to start the Runway Show with a bang by focusing on unique and eye-catching suits. Think shimmery fabric with movement and lots of texture.

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Brooks Nader

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

XANDRA

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Katie Austin

Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Remi Bader

Remi Bader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Penny Lane

Penny Lane | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jena Sims

Jena Sims | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Haley and Hanna Cavinder

Haley and Hanna Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Christen Goff

Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Claire Kittle

Claire Kittle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Nautical pinup

Inspired by vintage pin-up icons, the styling for SI Swimsuit’s “nautical pinup” story combined playful nautical references with glamorous, Old-Hollywood influences. For style reference, think Marilyn Monroe or Bettie Page.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Molly Sims

Molly Sims | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Christen Goff

Christen Goff | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

XANDRA

XANDRA | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Hailey Bills

Hailey Bills | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Remi Bader

Remi Bader | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Britt Stewart

Britt Stewart | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Versace mansion

A story inspired by the Versace Mansion and Miami’s bold aesthetic, the styling for this story focused on vibrant color, statement jewelry and head-turning swimwear.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jocelyn Corona

Jocelyn Corona | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader

Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Mary Holland Nader

Mary Holland Nader | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jena Sims

Jena Sims | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Katie Austin

Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Biker babes

The SI Swimsuit team loves nothing more than a sexy black swimsuit. Thus, the biker babe aesthetic was a must for this year’s Runway Show, and paired sleek silhouettes with metallic jewelry and moto-inspired details.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Emma Slater

Emma Slater | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Penny Lane

Penny Lane | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Hanna and Haley Cavinder

Hanna and Haley Cavinder | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Claire Kittle

Claire Kittle | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson

Meredith Mickelson | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

XANDRA

XANDRA | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jena Sims

Jena Sims | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit logo suit

What do you get when you cross Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with Baywatch and the sporty swimwear aesthetic of the 1990s? The all-red finale of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Ann Nader

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Haley Baylee and Ilona Maher

Haley Baylee and Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader

Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Haley and Hanna Cavinder

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle and Christen Goff

Alix Earle and Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

All models

All SI Swimsuit Models | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Lizzo with models

Lizzo

Lizzo | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Lizzo | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Lizzo and Tiffany Haddish | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders and Lauren Chan

Jasmine Sanders and Lauren Chan | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

More Swim Week 2026