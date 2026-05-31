Every Look From the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week
SI Swimsuit models and friends of the brand brought the heat to the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.
Magazine talent and several special guests strutted the catwalk for SI Swimsuit this year, including Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Britt Stewart, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Claire Kittle, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, Grace Ann Nader, Hailey Bills, Haley Cavinder, Haley Baylee, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jenna Johnson, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Mary Holland Nader, Maura Higgins, Meredith Mickelson, Molly Sims, Nicole Williams English, Penny Lane,Remi Bader, Sarah Jane Nader, Stassi Schroeder, Tiffany Haddish, Tunde Oyeneyin, Val Chmerkovskiy and XANDRA.
Below, check out each of the incredible looks these dazzling individuals displayed on the runway last night—and don’t forget, you can see the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in its entirety when it is available to stream for the first time on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Tuesday, June 9.
Runway looks by style
Sunkissed
The SI Swimsuit fashion team wanted to start the Runway Show with a bang by focusing on unique and eye-catching suits. Think shimmery fabric with movement and lots of texture.
Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Brooks Nader
Alix Earle
Gabi Moura
XANDRA
Katie Austin
Remi Bader
Penny Lane
Maura Higgins
Haley Baylee
Camille Kostek
Ellie Thumann
Achieng Agutu
Jena Sims
Jocelyn Corona
Tunde Oyeneyin
Meredith Mickelson
Jasmine Sanders
Haley and Hanna Cavinder
Christen Goff
Claire Kittle
Ilona Maher
Ali Truwit
Nautical pinup
Inspired by vintage pin-up icons, the styling for SI Swimsuit’s “nautical pinup” story combined playful nautical references with glamorous, Old-Hollywood influences. For style reference, think Marilyn Monroe or Bettie Page.
Alix Earle
Molly Sims
Christen Goff
Tunde Oyeneyin
XANDRA
Ilona Maher
Bethenny Frankel
Hailey Bills
Remi Bader
Haley Baylee
Ali Truwit
Britt Stewart
Brooks Nader
Versace mansion
A story inspired by the Versace Mansion and Miami’s bold aesthetic, the styling for this story focused on vibrant color, statement jewelry and head-turning swimwear.
Alix Earle
Achieng Agutu
Ellie Thumann
Jocelyn Corona
Stassi Schroeder
Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader
Mary Holland Nader
Jena Sims
Maura Higgins
Jenna Johnson
Jasmine Sanders
Gabi Moura
Katie Austin
Biker babes
The SI Swimsuit team loves nothing more than a sexy black swimsuit. Thus, the biker babe aesthetic was a must for this year’s Runway Show, and paired sleek silhouettes with metallic jewelry and moto-inspired details.
Lauren Chan
Emma Slater
Tiffany Haddish
Penny Lane
Hanna and Haley Cavinder
Claire Kittle
Brooks Nader
Meredith Mickelson
XANDRA
Bethenny Frankel
Jena Sims
Nicole Williams English
SI Swimsuit logo suit
What do you get when you cross Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with Baywatch and the sporty swimwear aesthetic of the 1990s? The all-red finale of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.
Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Ann Nader
Camille Kostek
Haley Baylee and Ilona Maher
Achieng Agutu
Maura Higgins, Ali Truwit, Meredith Mickelson and Remi Bader
Bethenny Frankel
Haley and Hanna Cavinder
Gabi Moura
Alix Earle and Christen Goff
Ellie Thumann
All models
Lizzo with models
Lizzo
Tiffany Haddish
Jasmine Sanders and Lauren Chan
More Swim Week 2026
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.