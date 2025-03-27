From Desert to Poolside: Coachella-Ready Bikinis That Slay All Day
At SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about bikinis—and we also know that festival fashion doesn’t stop at fringe and boots. In fact, a music festival in the desert in the middle of spring might just be the ultimate excuse to wear a bikini not at the beach. Between daytime pool parties, dancing under the sun, and golden hour photo ops, a showstopping swimsuit is practically part of the dress code.
We’ve rounded up the best Coachella-ready bikinis that bring the heat, whether you’re lounging poolside or stealing the spotlight in the crowd. Some of these suits serve as the whole outfit—bound to turn heads and spark compliments (or DMs)—while others make the perfect skin-baring base for piling on all your maximalist accessories.
Shop 12 SI Swimsuit-approved picks below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Monoki Pineapple Bikini, $370 (monoki.fr)
This suit is certainly a splurge, but if you’re in the mood to go all out this festival season this beautiful bikini features the perfect amalgamation of colors and prints, and is best paired with some dainty accessories and a solid cover-up.
Wolfe Bay White beaded swimsuit, $80 (wolfebayuk.co)
This gorgeous white one-piece features a completely open, strappy side and back and has the cutest beaded fruit details all over.
Kapri Beverly Bikini Top Pastel Striped Knit, $75 and Bottoms, $75 (kapri.co)
This shimmery, colorful, pastel knit bikini features the cutest gold beaded details. The brand also offers a mini skirt ($75) and a cardigan ($127) in the same print, for a head-to-toe matching ensemble.
Jaded London Abalo Halter Micro Bikini Top, $74 and Abalo Asymmetric Micro Bikini Bottoms, $68 (jadedldn.com)
This suit screams music festival. It offers vibrant colors, cool prints, funky hardware and an asymmetrical cut...what more could you ask for?
Princess Polly Alizzi tie front triangle bikini top multi, $30 and Glora tie side bikini bottom multi, $30 (us.princesspolly.com)
This pretty floral string set is perfect for minimal tan lines, and we appreciate how adjustable the triangle top and skimpy bottoms are.
Montce scorpion Bandita Bikini Top, $96.99 and scorpion Tamarindo Ruffle Bikini Bottom, $70.99 (montce.com)
This white ruffled bikini set is the ultimate cottagecore moment, perfectly blended with edginess through the cool scorpion print. We’re picturing a whimsical sheer skirt and straw hat to pull the look together.
Blackbough Swim Quinn Triangle Top Lobsta, $54 and Quinn String Tease Bottoms Lobsta, $45 (blackboughswim.com)
We love this lobster pattern and the artistic blend of red and blue tones on this suit. It will transition perfectly from festival season to Memorial Day to the 4th of July to an East Coast Labor Day.
Swim by Di Golden Chain Brown One-Piece, $200 (swimbydi.com)
This gorgeous artful one-piece is ideal for showing skin while still allowing your midriff to be covered. The one-piece swimsuit features a sleek, asymmetrical silhouette and statement gold-tone hardware.
Triangl MICA - POPI, $99 (triangl.com)
This sporty striped set is so chic and exudes festival-goer energy. It comes in a textured terry material with a square neck top and high-leg bottoms, and each can be customized to your size.
Bydee Belize Top in Carmesí, $79 and Cyprus Bottom in Carmesí, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Have you ever seen a more stunning bandeau? This set is vibrant and eye-catching while still remaining minimalist enough to add tons and tons of accessories or statement cover-ups. Pair it with a mesh dress or baggy low-rise denim and call it a day.
Monday Swimwear Monday Top - Soft Silver Shimmer, $92 and Monday Thong - Soft Silver Shimmer, $84 (mondayswimwear.com)
This is the perfect way to add the most subtle amount of glitz and glam to your Coachella weekend wardrobe. The gold hardware details paired with the shimmery silver fabric is the ultimate mixed-metals moment. We’re envisioning this with lots of chunky statement jewelry in both tones and cowboy boots to top it off.
For Love & Lemons Floral Stems Ruffle Tankini, $119 and Floral Stems Ruffle Bikini Bottom, $99 (forloveandlemons.com)
This beautiful floral set is a dreamy, summery take on a youthful tankini. It features flowy chiffon ruffles details on both the longline top and hipster bottoms.