Crystal Dunn Embraces Athlete-Off-Duty in Full Nike Look Ahead of Olympic Gold Medal Match
The U.S. women’s national team (USWNT) is en route to the Olympic podium. For the first time since 2012, the team is guaranteed either a silver or gold medal in the 2024 Paris games. The gold medal match is set for Saturday, Aug. 10. The U.S. will take on Brazil at 11 a.m. ET, and Crystal Dunn is looking as ready as ever.
In the interim between the semifinals on Aug. 6 and the finals on Aug. 10, the Gotham FC forward is enjoying some well-deserved time off in France. Along with her teammates, she recently made a trip to the Nike Athlete House in Paris. Sponsored by the popular athletic apparel company, the space is dedicated to fostering “preparation, celebration, rest and recovery” for Olympic athletes on the ground in Paris this summer, according to Nike’s website.
Offering a wide variety of services—including a barber, makeup and nail stations, as well as an area to relax with family and friends—it sounds like the perfect spot for the USWNT to spend time ahead of their big matchup with Brazil. More than that, though, it was the perfect opportunity for Dunn to show off her athlete-off-duty style: a full Nike outfit featuring a white crop, navy sweats and a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers in Team USA colors.
For Dunn, the Olympics aren’t a novel experience—Paris marks her third summer games. But, with only a bronze to her name, a gold medal would be. On Saturday, she will fight to make that dream come true.