Danica Patrick’s Summer Swimwear Wardrobe Includes This Trendy Cherry Hue
Though it’s been 15 years since Danica Patrick last posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, the retired race car driver is proving that she still looks great in swimwear. The 42-year-old entrepreneur and podcast host shared a carousel of images from a recent Mediterranean vacation on Instagram, and it turns out Patrick is a huge fan of the red swimwear trend.
Patrick posed aboard a boat as she showed off her washboard abs in a cherry-colored two-piece with a gorgeous backdrop behind her. The athlete then flaunted the backside of her swimsuit as she sprawled out on a blue towel for some sunbathing in another pic. While on her vacation, the Pretty Intense podcast host also donned a black two-piece, an animal print swimsuit and a sweet pink bikini.
“I am also coming home with a pretty good tan. ☀️ 😊,” Patrick wrote in her July 19 Instagram caption. “Summers in the med are a vibe for sure. Last year I did 5 weeks, this year 4 weeks.”
“One can never have too many bathing suits,” one of Patrick’s 964,000 followers commented, to which we wholeheartedly agree.
“Danica out here serving body!!!!” someone else mentioned.
“Insane! You win summer vacation!” another user observed.
As for her SI Swimsuit background, Patrick first posed for the issue in 2008, when she worked with photographer Ben Watts in Singer Island, Fla. She returned to the fold the following year and took part in an in-studio feature in New York with visual artist Marlena Bielinska.