Denise Bidot Commands Attention in Stunning SI Swimsuit Runway Debut
Denise Bidot is no stranger to making history, as she became the first plus-size model to walk in a straight-size show during New York Fashion Week. Throughout her career, she’s modeled for big-name brands such as Vanity Fair Italia and Olay. This year, she added “SI Swimsuit” model to her résumé, becoming a rookie for the 2025 issue. She traveled to sunny Jamaica earlier this year for her shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.
This year’s Swim Week in Miami, Fla., marked Bidot’s first time walking the SI Swimsuit runway. In fabulous bikinis that not only accentuated her curves and beauty but also made her feel confident and sexy, it’s safe to say she totally rocked her debut. Check out her looks for the fashion show below.
Bidot was truly a natural on the red carpet, lighting up the stage with a sunshine-yellow bikini from PQ Swim with crinkled edges. The color accentuated her skin tone and stunning brunette hair.
With another look, Bidot went darker with a gray-green patterned string bikini from L’Animal that fit her perfectly.
“I can’t believe I am officially a @si_swimsuit Rookie. This is truly a dream come true,” Bidot proudly wrote on Instagram when the 2025 issue was released earlier this month.
She attended all Swim Week and NYC Launch Weekend events with her daughter, Jocelyn Adams. “Having you by my side through this journey of life has been the biggest honor of my existence,” Bidot gushed about Adams on her IG story.
Outside of posing for the camera, Bidot is a champion for body positivity and inclusivity. She uses her voice to encourage others in the industry to embrace the skin that they’re in. With 708,000 followers on Instagram, she captivates a large audience with updates on her latest career opportunity, family time or vacations.
For Swim Week this year, Bidot and 15 other SI Swimsuit models turned heads at every event they attended. In addition to the runway show at the W South Beach on Saturday, May 31, the week featured parties, pop-ups and activations hosted by the brand. This included a Beach Club sponsored by Coppertone, an exclusive dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party. Our official partners made sure the week was full of giveaways and gifts, ensuring every guest had something to go home with.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.