Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Friday VIP Dinner: Swim Week 2025

SI Swimsuit

Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane
Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit returns to Swim Week in Miami, Fla., with multiple exclusive events leading up to the official runway show on Saturday, May 31. As brand models, new faces, Swim Search finalists and other guests gather for the celebratory two-day event, we’re hosting parties, pop-ups and activations alongside our official partners.

The fun began on Friday, May 30 with a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a kick off dinner with KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso.

Taking place at the W South Beach, guests went full glam for the star-studded kick off dinner consisting of delicious food, refreshing drinks and much-needed socializing. The VIP event served as a lively evening to toast to the weekend, with SI Swimsuit models such as Achieng Agutu, Ali Trwuit, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne and Penny Lane in attendance.

Other talent set to walk the catwalk on Saturday also showed up in stunning ensembles, as well as celebrities and influencers.

Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day and Achieng Agutu
Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day and Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane
Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane
Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day, Jordan Chiles and Camille Kostek
Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day, Jordan Chiles and Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Raeann Langas, Jilly Anais, Tunde Oyeneyin and Leticia Martinez
Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Raeann Langas, Jilly Anais, Tunde Oyeneyin and Leticia Martinez / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek and other guests
Ilona Maher, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek and other guests / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ali Trwuit
Ali Trwuit / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader
Remi Bader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Raeann Langas
Raeann Langas / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan and Hailey Kosan
Lauren Chan and Hailey Kosan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin
Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
MJ Day
MJ Day / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ali Trwuit and her family
Ali Trwuit and her family / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan and Hailey Kosan
Lauren Chan and Hailey Kosan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ally Mason
Ally Mason / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne and family
Olivia Dunne and family / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne, MJ Day, Jordan Chiles
Olivia Dunne, MJ Day and Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Rachael Kirkconnell
Rachael Kirkconnell / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ali Trwuit
Ali Trwuit / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Raeann Langas
Raeann Langas / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Lexi Wood
Lexi Wood / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher and her sisters
Ilona Maher and her sisters / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Guests at the SI Swimsuit dinner kick off
Guests at the SI Swimsuit dinner kick off / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Penny Lane
Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Tunde Oyeneyin
Tunde Oyeneyin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ally Mason
Ally Mason / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
MJ Day and Jordan Chiles
MJ Day and Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Remi Bader
Remi Bader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified
SI Swimsuit
SI SWIMSUIT

Home/Swimsuit