SI Swimsuit Friday VIP Dinner: Swim Week 2025

SI Swimsuit returns to Swim Week in Miami, Fla., with multiple exclusive events leading up to the official runway show on Saturday, May 31. As brand models, new faces, Swim Search
finalists and other guests gather for the celebratory two-day event, we’re hosting parties, pop-ups and activations alongside our official partners.
The fun began on Friday, May 30 with a
brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a kick off dinner with KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso.
Taking place at the W South Beach, guests went full glam for the star-studded kick off dinner consisting of delicious food, refreshing drinks and much-needed socializing. The VIP event served as a lively evening to toast to the weekend, with SI Swimsuit models such as
Achieng Agutu, Ali Trwuit, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne and Penny Lane in attendance.
Other talent set to walk the catwalk on Saturday also showed up in stunning ensembles, as well as celebrities and influencers.
Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day and Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ilona Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Lauren Chan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day, Jordan Chiles and Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Raeann Langas, Jilly Anais, Tunde Oyeneyin and Leticia Martinez / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ilona Maher, Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek and other guests / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ali Trwuit / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Remi Bader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Raeann Langas / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Lauren Chan and Hailey Kosan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Tunde Oyeneyin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jilly Anais / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ellie Thumann and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Stassi Schroeder / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Bethenny Frankel / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated MJ Day / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ali Trwuit and her family / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Lauren Chan and Hailey Kosan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ally Mason / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Olivia Dunne and family / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jilly Anais / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Olivia Dunne, MJ Day and Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jasmine Sanders / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Rachael Kirkconnell / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ali Trwuit / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Raeann Langas / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Lexi Wood / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ilona Maher and her sisters / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Stassi Schroeder / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Guests at the SI Swimsuit dinner kick off / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Tunde Oyeneyin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Ally Mason / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated MJ Day and Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Remi Bader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated