SI Swimsuit Beach Club: Swim Week 2025

SI Swimsuit is back for another year of Swim Week in Miami, Fla., hosting a series of exciting parties, activations and pop-ups. Ahead of the official runway show on Saturday, May 31, the brand kicked off the two-day event on Friday, May 30 with a
brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club event presented by Coppertone and a kick-off dinner with KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso. The sunny day saw brand models, celebrities and other guests head to the beach for food, drinks, games and photo opps.
Whether attendees wanted to relax in a lounge chair and get their tan on or mingle and play a few rounds of cornhole, tic tac toe and Jenga, there was something for everyone at the Beach Club. Guests were also treated to custom cocktails, Coppertone products and other sun-ready gifts.
Embracing the high temperatures of Miami, guests rocked swimsuits, cover-ups and mini dresses for the fun event. SI Swimsuit models such as
