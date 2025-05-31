SI Swimsuit Beach Club: Swim Week 2025

Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin
Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit is back for another year of Swim Week in Miami, Fla., hosting a series of exciting parties, activations and pop-ups. Ahead of the official runway show on Saturday, May 31, the brand kicked off the two-day event on Friday, May 30 with a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club event presented by Coppertone and a kick-off dinner with KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso. The sunny day saw brand models, celebrities and other guests head to the beach for food, drinks, games and photo opps.

Whether attendees wanted to relax in a lounge chair and get their tan on or mingle and play a few rounds of cornhole, tic tac toe and Jenga, there was something for everyone at the Beach Club. Guests were also treated to custom cocktails, Coppertone products and other sun-ready gifts.

Embracing the high temperatures of Miami, guests rocked swimsuits, cover-ups and mini dresses for the fun event. SI Swimsuit models such as Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane and more attended.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims
Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
(L-R) Adrianna Maher, Jordan Chiles, Ilona Maher, Jade Chiles, Olivia Maher and Jazmin Chiles
Adrianna Maher, Jordan Chiles, Ilona Maher, Jade Chiles, Olivia Maher and Jazmin Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann and Penny Lane
Ellie Thumann and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
(L-R) Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Remi Bader, Nicole Williams English and Penny Lane
Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Remi Bader, Nicole Williams English and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin
Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Leticia Martinez and MJ Day
Leticia Martinez and MJ Day / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson
Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle and Stassi Schroeder
Alix Earle and Stassi Schroeder / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SipMargs at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Beach Club
SipMargs at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Beach Club / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jordan Chiles, Jazmin Chiles and Jade Chiles
Jordan Chiles, Jazmin Chiles and Jade Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne
Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne and Ilona Maher
Olivia Dunne and Ilona Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne and Ilona Maher
Olivia Dunne and Ilona Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English and Olivia Attwood
Nicole Williams English and Olivia Attwood / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin
Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Adrianna Maher, Ilona Maher, and Olivia Maher
Adrianna Maher, Ilona Maher, and Olivia Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims
Jena Sims / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club
SI Swimsuit x Coppertone Beach Club / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Ali Trwuit and Ilona Maher
Ali Trwuit and Ilona Maher / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
SI Swimsuit models and team
SI Swimsuit models and team / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin
Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Katie Austin / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
DJ Kira
DJ Kira / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
