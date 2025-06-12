Denise Bidot Is Gorgeous in Daring Green Halter-Neck Crop Top
Denise Bidot is living her best life in Puerto Rico, exploring all the amazing things the destination has to offer. The model took to her Instagram account this week to post a quick photo dump of what she’s been up to, and—by the looks of it—the half-Puerto Rican model has been having some serious fun on the island.
Bidot began her latest post with a look at one of her many ultra-stylish outfits, consisting of a pistachio green halter-neck top with a medium plunge. A thin band going across the middle holds the garment together but also gives the top even more shape, especially at the bottom. She pairs this top with classic denim bottoms, as well as a baby pink purse. Her brunette tresses are left down, cascading onto her shoulders for this look.
Check out Bidot’s latest Instagram post here!
In several other photos in this post, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model features her daughter Joselyn. The two appear to share many sweet moments, including taking selfies together and trying to stay cool in the Puerto Rican heat. There’s even a stunning Polaroid of Joselyn included in the photo dump, showing that she definitely got the magazine-worthy poses from her mom.
These snapshots go to show just how tight Bidot and her daughter’s relationship is, as her mini-me never hesitates to spend quality time with her mom. In addition to hanging out in Puerto Rico, the two were seen side-by-side on the SI Swimsuit red carpet during the launch party to celebrate the 2025 issue. The pair was also spotted together at Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla., earlier this month.
And it’s not simply “hanging out” that makes this mother-daughter bond thrive, as they are also one another’s biggest cheerleaders. Recently, Bidot recalled the moment Joselyn marveled at her mom’s SI Swimsuit debut in Jamaica for the magazine, prompting the youngin’ to envision herself in her mom’s shoes in the future.
“I think my daughter finally thinks I’m cool again,” the 38-year-old expressed. “She’s always been so supportive and [...] it put a little fire under her. She’s like, ‘Mom, do you think there’s ever going to be a day I can do it?’”
Throughout all of the incredible things she’s accomplished, Bidot desires to make sure her daughter knows she can achieve anything she sets her mind to. That way, Joselyn continues to follow in her mother’s legacy by making her dreams come true.
“The world is her oyster and [...] she can reach her dreams,” Bidot concluded. “You don’t have to stay stuck to one thing. We are allowed to evolve and change and grow and create new passions and goals for ourselves.”