Denise Bidot Is Gorgeous in Daring Green Halter-Neck Crop Top

The model is having a great time in Puerto Rico, wearing stylish clothes and making memories with her daughter.

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann.
Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Denise Bidot is living her best life in Puerto Rico, exploring all the amazing things the destination has to offer. The model took to her Instagram account this week to post a quick photo dump of what she’s been up to, and—by the looks of it—the half-Puerto Rican model has been having some serious fun on the island.

Bidot began her latest post with a look at one of her many ultra-stylish outfits, consisting of a pistachio green halter-neck top with a medium plunge. A thin band going across the middle holds the garment together but also gives the top even more shape, especially at the bottom. She pairs this top with classic denim bottoms, as well as a baby pink purse. Her brunette tresses are left down, cascading onto her shoulders for this look.

Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Denise Bidot was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by ERES. Earrings by Julietta. Bracelets by Ben-Amun and Alexis Bittar. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In several other photos in this post, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model features her daughter Joselyn. The two appear to share many sweet moments, including taking selfies together and trying to stay cool in the Puerto Rican heat. There’s even a stunning Polaroid of Joselyn included in the photo dump, showing that she definitely got the magazine-worthy poses from her mom.

These snapshots go to show just how tight Bidot and her daughter’s relationship is, as her mini-me never hesitates to spend quality time with her mom. In addition to hanging out in Puerto Rico, the two were seen side-by-side on the SI Swimsuit red carpet during the launch party to celebrate the 2025 issue. The pair was also spotted together at Swim Week in Miami Beach, Fla., earlier this month.

And it’s not simply “hanging out” that makes this mother-daughter bond thrive, as they are also one another’s biggest cheerleaders. Recently, Bidot recalled the moment Joselyn marveled at her mom’s SI Swimsuit debut in Jamaica for the magazine, prompting the youngin’ to envision herself in her mom’s shoes in the future.

“I think my daughter finally thinks I’m cool again,” the 38-year-old expressed. “She’s always been so supportive and [...] it put a little fire under her. She’s like, ‘Mom, do you think there’s ever going to be a day I can do it?’”

Throughout all of the incredible things she’s accomplished, Bidot desires to make sure her daughter knows she can achieve anything she sets her mind to. That way, Joselyn continues to follow in her mother’s legacy by making her dreams come true.

“The world is her oyster and [...] she can reach her dreams,” Bidot concluded. “You don’t have to stay stuck to one thing. We are allowed to evolve and change and grow and create new passions and goals for ourselves.”

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

