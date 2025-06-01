Denise Bidot 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Denise Bidot walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Bidot is a trailblazer in the modeling industry. As a pioneer in the fight to increase the representation of body diversity, her determination and drive led to her becoming the first plus-size model to walk for straight-size brands during New York Fashion Week in 2014. Modeling for brands like Forever21, Lane Bryant and Target over the years, Bidot’s stacked résumé speaks for itself. She also recently added “SI Swimsuit model” to that growing list of accolades following her debut in the 2025 issue with a photo shoot in Jamaica.
On May 30 and May 31, Swim Week 2025 took place at the W South Beach. There, many models from SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, along with several celebrities and six Swim Search finalists, walked down the runway and modeled trendy swimsuits. Ahead of the runway show, attendees had the opportunity to kick back and relax at any one of the brand’s events, such as a brunch presented by MINI, a Coppertone-presented Beach Club, an exclusive VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.