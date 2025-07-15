Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel Offers the Cowboycore Essentials We’ll Be Wearing All Summer Long
Cowboycore is one of the hottest fashion trends of the summer, and the Western-inspired aesthetic has popped up everywhere from the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week to the crowd at Coachella. The key to the cowboycore aesthetic is gritty authenticity, and no one does it better than Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel.
The family-owned Jackson Hole landmark has been in operation since 1912, when Diamond Cross Ranch was founded by Walter Feuz, proud member of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. Located in Teton County, Wyo., the property is known as the area’s most iconic ranch, and offers unparalleled views, sprawling natural beauty and an unforgettable experience.
Kirby and Luke Long, cofounders of Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel, never set out to start a clothing line. They began manufacturing garments in small batches to give their guests “something better than a souvenir keychain” to remember their travels by. Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel quickly took on a life of its own, and is now the go-to Western wear brand of cowboys and celebrities alike.
“Our family’s been riding the range in Jackson Hole since 1912, so you could say Western style is in our DNA,” the Longs tell SI Swimsuit. “Our grandfather Walt [is] still our style icon. One of our best-selling graphics is based on a vintage photo of Walt riding a bucking bronco in the Jackson Hole Rodeo back in 1935.”
Maverick Tee, $44 (ranchjacksonhole.com)
The brand’s premium-quality unisex tees feature a vintage wash and a boxy fit, and come in a variety of fun prints. We also love the Camo Jackson Tee ($58, currently available for pre-order) and Jumping Horse Tee ($48).
And if you’re looking to make a cozy statement, snag a Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel hoodie, which the Longs guarantee “you’ll want to live in.”
“Whether you’re cozied up by a campfire or catching sunrise by the lake, this hoodie is pure Western magic—equal parts cozy and fashionable,” they say of the shrink-free piece.
Wyoming Classic Hoodie, $195 (ranchjacksonhole.com)
The classic hoodie, modeled by SI Swimsuit star Ellie Thumann above, is available in brown, green, black and yellow. And one of the brand’s most standout, versatile pieces is the Sun Faded Work Jacket, which goes with absolutely everything and is a cowboycore staple.
Sun Faded Work Jacket, $245 (ranchjacksonhole.com)
“Throw it over a white tee for that effortless vibe, or layer it with one of our hoodies for a cozier feel,” the Longs suggest. “And the best thing about the jacket [is that] the more you wear it, the better it looks. With its slightly cropped fit and sun-faded wash, it’s got vintage-meets-modern cowgirl energy.”
So, whether you’re looking for a cozy hoodie, classic jacket or broken-in tee to embrace the cowboycore aesthetic, Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel offers a little something for everyone.
“At the end of the day, we hope our pieces are more than just clothing,” the Longs say. “Whether you’ve been to the ranch or are dreaming of your own Western adventure, we want every item to spark a memory, a smile or a little wanderlust for the wild American West.”