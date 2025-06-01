Nicole Williams English Goes Full-on Cowboycore for SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Nicole Williams English has the most special relationship with Swim Week and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show that happens every summer. In 2022, the Canadian model revealed her pregnancy live on the catwalk, joined by her husband, retired NFL player Larry English. In 2023, she returned with baby India Moon in her arms, just a few months after making her SI Swimsuit debut while seven months pregnant in Dominica with photographer Yu Tsai.
Last year, she dazzled in multiple strappy bikinis and proved she was born for the runway, while also stepping into the role of red carpet host for the evening’s festivities.
Her 2025 runway looks featured two distinct, fun, flirty looks: a navy blue halter top and string bottoms from Frankies Bikinis paired with a chunky Western-inspired belt from Zara and a cowboy hat from Zandria. Her second suit of the night was a cute, classic black and white leopard print bikini from Heavy Manners.
“This is surreal, I counted, this is my fourth show, which is crazy. Time flies. [India] is two-and-a-half now. Every time I get asked to [walk the runway] again, I’m like ‘really?’ It’s just such an amazing compliment to be wanted back. I’m excited,” Williams English told the brand ahead of the show. “I’m trying to live in the moment. You try to prepare as much as possible. I feel like I prepared more before I had a kid, but now she’s at that stage where she’s very demanding, so I didn’t get a chance to physically prepare, so I’m just hoping that, you know, I hope I look good out there. Mentally, I feel like I’m there. I’m ready, and honestly, the physical party, that’s the good thing about SI [Swimsuit]. It’s about empowerment and owning who you are anyway. Everybody is unique in their own way. I feel really comfortable and confident.”
After winning the Rookie of the Year honors, Williams English posed in Mexico for her sophomore appearance in the 2024 magazine and traveled to Jamaica for her photo shoot this year.
The Nia Lynn founder and designer continues to use her platform to inspire other women to feel confident in every stage of life and her connection to the SI Swimsuit franchise has only deepened since her debut.
The runway show took place on Saturday night at the W South Beach and included appearances from 16 SI Swimsuit models. The weekend-long celebration also featured a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club event, an intimate Friday night dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party ahead of the big show. As always, SI Swimsuit’s presence at Swim Week celebrated bold fashion, body confidence and unforgettable moments—and for Williams English, it was yet another powerful chapter in a story that started on this very runway.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.