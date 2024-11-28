DiDi Richards Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs and Sun-Kissed Glow in Neon Orange String Set
DiDi Richards signed off for the holiday weekend a few days early and she’s living life on do not disturb mode. The WNBA star, who plays for the Washington Mystics, stunned in her new Instagram post. She flaunted her sculpted arms, washboard abs, hourglass figure and, of course, her fresh sun-kissed glow from soaking up some sun recently. The 25-year-old donned a neon orange string bikini from Fashion Nova featuring a daring keyhole cut-out bandeau style top and minimalist cheeky tie-side ruched bottoms. She added white joggers pulled up only to her hips.
Richards accessorized with chunky designer black sunglasses, a chic gold arm cuff, a dainty waist chain hung low on her hips an elegant herringbone necklace, gold textured hoop earrings and tons of delicate diamond belly button piercings. Her cute chest and side waist tattoos were on full display as she posed for the camera, showing off her striking smolder and flawless skin. Her dark locks were naturally coily and tossed back into braids with a few face-framing curly pieces left loose.
“dnd,” the Texas native captioned the Instagram carousel shared with her followers on Nov. 26. The first four snaps were stunning images of the former New York Liberty guard posing in front of some greenery, while the final snap was a silly yet profound quote that read: “Life’s meant to be easy peasy lemon squeezy not stressed depressed lemon zest.”
“I’d call twice,” one fan cleverly commented.
“cmon body!!!!” another exclaimed.
Richards, who was named WBCA, Naismith and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year while in college at Baylor University, reminded fans that she is, in fact, an SI Swimsuit model. The 2019 NCAA champion starred in the 2022 issue after being photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
“They made me feel so comfortable, they made it so easy. I think it was empowering... To do something like this or to step so far out of my comfort zone,” Richards said of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot, adding that she was proud to serve as representation. “It’s important to see someone like you where you want to go. I think that’s my biggest quote in life is be the woman you needed as a little girl.”
In another IG reel, Richards showed off her stunning, summery, fun and flirty outfits of the tropical vacation.