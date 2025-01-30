Dua Lipa and Rumored Fiancé Callum Turner All Loved Up in New PDA Pics
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are in the City of Love, proving why they are one of the most beloved celebrity couples out there.
Lipa and Turner’s relationship has been heating up since getting together in early 2024. After engagement rumors began last month, fans are convinced they’re headed down the aisle. Though the lovebirds have yet to confirm they’re taking the next big step, their trip to Paris all but proves they’re soulmates. In France for Paris Fashion Week, the couple were spotted out multiple times, from fashion shows to glamorous nights out and everything in between.
And one of the most romantic things they did, which sent fans into a frenzy, was dance the night away under the Eiffel Tower and the nighttime stars.
This intimate moment made everyone’s hearts swoon as they had never seen two people so in love. It was proof that, even if Lipa and Turner are just rumored to be engaged, there’s no doubt they’re getting serious. And, above all, this sweet moment became one of two iconic PDA-filled sightings that fans will forever cherish––the other being Lipa’s latest Instagram post where she showed off her man and their adorable bond.
With over one million likes (and counting), it’s clear that practically everyone is rooting for these two to last. “Celebrating @tiffanyandco and @pharrell 🌹 #TiffanyTitan,” she captioned the series of photos below.
The first slide of the carousel is a black-and-white video in which Turner kisses his Grammy Award-winning girlfriend on the head. Lipa cuddles up to her actor boyfriend and smiles sweetly, looking head over heels in love. Other shots feature Lipa alone, showing off her gorgeous black velvet dress. In a later pic, the couple look adoringly into each other’s eyes and in another, they share a laugh.
“Congrats @dualipa ❤️👏,” Gordon Ramsay commented, perhaps jumping the gun a little bit on a potential engagement celebration.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to scan these new images looking for a diamond on her ring finger, but looking at her hands sometimes feels like a red herring. The “Training Season” singer often wears multiple rings whenever she steps out, making it all the more difficult to spot an engagement ring in the sea of gold and silver.
The engagement rumors began when a source dished about their next step. “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier,” an insider told The Sun. “Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”
Whether Lipa and Turner have, in fact, gotten engaged, fans are glued to the singer's Instagram page waiting for her latest updates.