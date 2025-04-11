Dua Lipa Flashes Her Diamond Engagement Ring in Cozy Kiss Pic With Callum Turner
Dua Lipa is basking in love—and the glow of a very sparkly ring. The Albanian pop star shared an intimate new Instagram post that has fans swooning all over again. In the cover snap, she perched on a stool at what appears to be a cozy, casual dinner, wine glass in hand and a soft smile on her face. Standing behind her, Callum Turner wrapped one arm affectionately around her neck, placing a gentle kiss on her head. Her hand, resting just below and across her waist, subtly flaunted what many believe is her engagement ring.
The three-time Grammy Award winner kept things simple and chic, pairing a green graphic tee with medium-wash denim shorts layered over sheer black tights. Her glam was just as effortless—rosy flushed cheeks, feathered brows and a natural glow.
The carousel, captioned “home home home sweet home home home home,” feels like a warm exhale after months of being on the road for her Radical Optimism Tour. And while neither Lipa nor Turner has officially confirmed their engagement, the massive diamond ring (along with their constant sweet public displays of affection), which first appeared in a December holiday post, continues to spark speculation.
The Barbie actress and The Boys in the Boat star were first linked in January 2024 after they were seen together at the Master of the Air premiere. By spring, the relationship was Instagram official, and over the summer, the couple was spotted vacationing together in Mexico. From twirling under the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week to dancing their way into the new year with matching midnight blue fits, the two have become one of pop culture’s coolest and most adorably in love couples.
Now, with a kiss on the head and a sparkly new accessory on her finger, it seems the London native’s “home” isn’t just a place—it’s a person. And the internet couldn’t be happier for them.
“How wonderful for you. How wonderful for you,” Connor Wood commented.
“Need this kind of love to hit me in the face,” Betches Media added. “may this kind of love attack me.”
“the doggos 🥺,” Jack Edwards wrote.
“excuse me,” Duolingo stated.
“i’m so single,” MTV admitted.
“Cuties mc cuteness 😍,” Sarah Lysander declared.
“This is the cutest,” On Air with Ryan Seacrest complimented.
“The training season is over 😭😍😍😍🥰❤️,” one fan gushed, referencing Lipa’s single “Training Season,” which dropped last February ahead of her third studio album, Radical Optimism.
“Goddamn, you got me in love again,” another chimed.