Dua Lipa and This SI Swimsuit Model Have Both Been Spotted in This Unique Designer Corset Top
What do singing sensation Dua Lipa and two-time SI Swimsuit model Achieng Agutu have in common? Great style, incredible talent and—as it turned out this month—some wardrobe overlap!
Over the last few weeks, both the superstar singer and Vogue’s confidence queen have been spotted wearing the same unique top from the brand Fanci Club for different events. The two women also styled the piece in completely different ways, with Lipa going for a casual, cool night out look. Meanwhile, Agutu opted for a more dressed-up, colorful vibe to celebrate her birthday.
Besides the literal top being the same, their respective looks also had one other little thing in common: they both looked absolutely gorgeous.
Lipa’s styling & glam
As noted above, the pop sensation—who is currently traveling around the world while wrapping up her popular Radical Optimism Tour—was spotted wearing the top while out and about in South Africa. For her take on the look, Lipa wore the corset-style piece with a pair of low-rise, dark-wash denim jeans. She accessorized further with a stacked gold statement necklace, some rings, a pair of lilac, open-toed heels and a leopard-print bag.
For her hair, Lipa left her signature dark tresses parted down the center in natural waves. Her makeup was also decidedly understated, with dewy cheeks and rosy lips creating a more casual vibe. Overall, her styling for the piece was a dreamy Y2K aesthetic with fun accessories, which embodied that elevated, all-or-nothing 2000s flair.
Agutu’s styling & glam
You can view Agutu’s styling of the piece on Instagram here!
While it may have been the same top, Agutu went in an entirely different direction when it came to her styling of the piece. Celebrating her birthday earlier this month, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the brand back in 2024 with a gorgeous shoot in Mexico before returning for another round in 2025 with a feature in sunny Bermuda—put together an ensemble that was sophisticated, sweet and a very welcome change-up to those standard autumnal jewel tones.
For her take on the top, Agutu matched the original styling of the piece as it’s shown on the brand’s website (which you can check out below!). She paired the corset with a matching red slip-style midi skirt to create a completely cohesive ensemble from head to toe. In contrast to Lipa, the model kept her accessories to a minimum, allowing the outfit to shine. She finished everything off with a pair of red heels that had a chic ankle-strap detail. Her makeup was a full glam, with gorgeous neutral tones and sparkling gold shades further accentuating the more luxe aesthetic.
Shop the top
Looking to become Lipa and Agutu’s triplet? The top is still available for purchase, allowing you to style the piece your own way!
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Uncladding Bustier Corset ($540)
The Uncladding Bustier Corset from Fanci Club is crafted in dual fabrics for a layered, textured look. According to the brand’s website, it’s “A daring hybrid design that layers a lace bra over a corset base, creating a striking play of contrast and texture.” The top also features a lace-up back and structured silhouette. Both Lipa and Agutu wore the piece in the “Purple - Red” colorway, but it is also available in two other shades, should you choose to mix it up: “Black - White” and “Pink Black.”