Achieng Agutu: 2025 Bermuda

Agutu was a co-winner of SI Swim Search in 2023 and has shot for the magazine each year following, making her official debut in Mexico in 2024. The Kenya native is the host of Prime Video’s Influenced and has almost 2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok thanks to her fun fashion and travel content.
650 miles off the North Carolina coast lies the 21-square-mile island of Bermuda. Adorned with powdery pink coastlines and turquoise waters, the island is a go-to spot for rest and relaxation. However, if you’re up for something more adventurous, you can take a boat ride around the North Atlantic or dive into the island’s reefs to get up closer look at the action.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
Standing strong in the belief that animal print will never go out of style, the SI Swimsuit fashion team based the final looks on bold animal prints coupled with playful accessories. The island of Bermuda is known for its colorful architecture, and this inspired the team to opt for vivid prints and colorful accessories, including tees, sneakers and ‘80s-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Hairspray, Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow, and Olaplex. Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop! Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. Necklace by Julietta. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Necklaces by Spicy Dan. Sunglasses by Le Specs. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by bond-eye. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Scarf by Eugenia Kim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM. Necklace by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM. Necklace by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
