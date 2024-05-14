Achieng Agutu: 2024 Mexico

With a following of over 750,000 on Instagram alone, Agutu has established herself as her own “Hype Woman” in recent years. Since, major brands like Ole Henriksen, Victoria’s Secret and Away have reached out and cultivated partnerships with Agutu. Likewise, she was featured in an issue of Vogue, which named her the “Confidence Queen.” Going forward, she plans to continue building her motivational platform on social media and create an in-person experience, where she can gather like-minded people and speak to her following about confidence. As a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, the 26-year-old is making her debut in the 2024 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
The Mexican Caribbean, which is home to popular destinations like Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya, was one of the dazzling locations chosen by SI Swimsuit for the 2024 issue. Rich in Mayan history and featuring clear, turquoise waters and beautiful beaches, it is the perfect vacation spot both for those seeking cultural history and those in need of relaxation. With its beauty and rich history, it couldn’t have been a more perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about the Mexican Caribbean, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
Inspired by swimsuit editorials from the 1980s, the styling on set featured loud colors, sleek swimsuits and over-the-top jewelry. The final looks and photos are meant to read sporty but a little flashy.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ANALINA WOMAN. Earrings by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ANALINA WOMAN. Earrings by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ANALINA WOMAN. Earrings by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
