Duckie Thot’s Bright White One-Shoulder Swimsuit Is an Immaculate Beachside Style
Duckie Thot has been a well-known face in the modeling industry for years now. Over a decade ago, she made an appearance on Australia’s Next Top Model, marking the start of her career. A few years later and living in New York, the South Sudanese model made her runway debut in the Yeezy spring/summer 2017 ready-to-wear show.
For Thot, that was only the start. The years since have seen the 29-year-old pose for a variety of high-profile brand campaigns (such as Balmain, Moschino and Oscar de la Renta). Some of her best-known brand campaign work came through her partnership with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, a brand of which she has been a long-time face. She has likewise walked the runway in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and appeared on the pages of a variety of magazines, including (of course) the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The model made her brand debut back in 2022 when she traveled to Montenegro to pose for an incredible feature captured by photographer James Macari. The outtakes were—unsurprisingly—incredible, and earned Thot a second consecutive brand feature in 2023.
For her second SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Thot headed to Puerto Rico. There, she posed for a stunning series of photos taken by Derek Kettela. The backdrop on the beaches of the island destination was, of course, beautiful. But what we loved most about the experience was the styling on set. The brand’s fashion editors decided to make the photo shoot Western chic, meaning the looks on set were all dark blue prints and denim material.
Most of the bikinis that Thot wore for the occasion were just that—navy or denim-colored. But just a few came in a shade of bright white to complement the denim accessories that she sported. For example, the model wore the following set from Sara Cristina in a shade of stunning bright white.
Sara Cristina Narcissus Bikini Top, $145 and Bottom, $120 (saracristina.us)
We loved this bikini both for its bright hue (which complemented Thot’s denim shorts perfectly) and its stunning silhouette. The top features one-shoulder detailing and a tie-back. Likewise, the bottoms have an interesting side detailing that makes this the perfect unique pick for your next vacation.
We, of course, loved the denim swimwear that Thot wore on set, too. But there was just something special about the bright white look—it’s a classic, after all.