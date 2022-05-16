Duckie Thot 2022: Montenegro
Duckie Thot made her debut as a SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2022 being photographed by James Macari in Montenegro with Brooks Nader, Lorena Duran, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin.
Australian model Thot was the face of Fenty Beauty, a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and is now a SI Swimsuit Rookie. She met Kanye West after his assistant chased her down to invite her to meet him—she shot a magazine cover that same day and ended up walking Yeezy Spring/Summer 2017. Thot—who is of South Sudanese descent—is a big advocate for diversity, inclusion and representation within the fashion industry.
Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition, offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 Issue.
To learn more about Montenegro click here. | To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.
Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.
Hair: Rio Sreedharan.
Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department
Photographer: James Macari
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Nessy Swim. Bracelets provided by New York Vintage.
Shop swimsuits by Nessy Swim: Shop this look with the Loren top ($76) and matching bottom ($70) in the color sun kissed.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Zara.
Shop swimsuits by Andi Bagus: Shop the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection.
Shop tops by Zara: Basic Cropped Knit Top ($22.90)
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Bracelet by MONIES provided by New York Vintage.
Shop swimsuits by Haus of Pinklemonaid: Oliver Criss Cross black sexy one piece ($140)
Shop bracelets by MONIES: If you love chunky wooden or pearl-embellished bracelets, check out the latest collection by Monies.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Porte de Bras.
Shop swimsuits by Port de Bras: This is a long-sleeved swimsuit that is both stylish and delicate. Create this look with the Antigua top ($175) and matching bottom in maroon ($135).
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Earrings by Free People. Bracelets provided by New York Vintage.
Shop swimsuits by Tropic of C: Snag this unique spin on a classic triangle top. The Praia top in serpentine ($80) can be wrapped around the waist and tied at the back, or customize your look with a side tie. Match it with the Praia bottom in serpentine ($70). There are eight other colors for a mix-and-match look.
Shop earrings by Free People: These layered Zula Layered Hoop Earrings ($38) feature a hammered, textural effect and come in varying sizes and post-back closures.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Seven Swim. Hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery.
Shop swimsuits by Seven Swim: Shop this look with the Musar top in Manuka ($60) and Ehden Bottom in Manuka ($60).
Shop hats by Gladys Tamez Millinery: From two-tone sun hats ($333) to this Zuma straw Panama hat ($207), your outfit wouldn’t be complete without this finishing touch.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by SOKO.
Shop swimsuits by Haus of Pinklemonaid: Ryan Criss Cross one-piece swimsuit in black ($160)
Shop earrings by SOKO: This radiant Jua Threader hoop earrings ($98) features debossed detailing. In Swahili, jua means sun, and these earrings hold true, exuding luminous energy.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. Necklace by Free People. Ring by IceLink.
Shop swimsuits by Vitamin A: A classic string bikini with Gia Triangle top ($105) and Elle adjustable string bottoms ($115) in golden glow metallic.
Shop necklaces by Free People: We love a multilayered, multitextured necklace like this Adore You one ($38). This eye-catching accessory includes soft suede, multicolored glass beads and dainty pendants.
Duckie Thot was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by YSL provided by New York Vintage. Bracelet by IPPOLITA.
Shop similar Saint Laurent beachwear for women.
Shop bracelets by IPPOLITA: This Hammered Flat Bangle in 18k gold ($1,295) will lend a shining touch to your everyday look.
