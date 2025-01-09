Duckie Thot’s Feminine Heart Crochet Thong Bikini Gives the Most Romantic Vibes
We’re in the midst of cuffing season, and if you’re in the market for a romantic swimsuit for your next vacation to beat the freezing temperatures, we have one we’d highly recommend. Needing to add a little femininity to your swimwear drawer? Pairing a heart pattern with crochet is just about as dainty as you can get, and from an affordable brand like Andi Bagus, there’s no reason not to add these items to your shopping cart right now.
But don’t just take our word for it. Check out how amazing two-time SI Swimsuit model Duckie Thot looked while modeling the sweet style.
The 29-year-old South Sudanese-Australian model, who was born and raised in Melbourne and competed on Australia’s Next Top Model, relocated to Brooklyn, N.Y. where she scored a contract with New York Model Management. Thot made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2022 when traveling to Montenegro to be photographed by James Macari, and the results were simply breathtaking.
Running it back another year, the model, who has walked the runway for Yeezy and Victoria’s Secret, was an absolute dream on the beaches of Puerto Rico where she posed for Derek Kettela’s lens. Let’s look back at the most romantic piece she wore that day, the denim blue and white crochet two-piece featuring thong bottoms.
Adding a touch of denim gives the otherwise sexy look a casual vibe, while also leaning into romance with the undeniably sweet pattern. Both top and bottom include crochet ties to ensure a perfect fit.
Thot, who “always loved” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit growing up, was “honored” to join the brand as a rookie in 2022. That year, she was quick to share very valuable advice to young girls looking to follow their ambitions. “Don’t shy away from your dreams and aspirations; chase them! The journey is not always going to be a straight path or easy,” she said. “There will be many highs and many lows, but do not underestimate what being your own biggest supporter and advocate can achieve. No matter your dreams and goals, life will always be full of surprises; do yourself a favor and be encouraged by the challenges.”
In the years since her last SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Thot has appeared on the cover of magazines like Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Flaunt and has partnered with brands such as Maison Mumm, continuing to showcase her unquestionable beauty—inside and out.