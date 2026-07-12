Elizabeth Hurley’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
When it comes to celebrities with a signature swimwear style, Elizabeth Hurley is at the top of the list.
A model and actor, Gen X and millennial fans know Hurley for her starring roles in hit ‘90s and early 2000s films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled. She’s also starred on multiple TV shows, with recurring roles in Gossip Girl and Marvel’s Runaways. On the modeling side, she’s worked closely with Estée Lauder over the years and has appeared on the cover of several major magazines, including Elle, Vogue UK, GQ and Maxim.
And her love of fashion doesn’t stop with modeling! She’s also the founder of Elizabeth Hurley Beach, a swim and beachwear brand. Per the label’s official website, the line was born of the actor’s “obsession with beachwear,” and Hurley is “involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing.” She often shares examples of how she styles her pieces across social media, giving her 3.2 million Instagram followers plenty of tips for crafting the ultimate beachwear look.
With this in mind, we’ve rounded up several of the actor’s best bikini, one-piece and seaside style moments from over the years to add to your moodboard as summer-ready style inspiration! Scroll on for just a few examples of her standout looks.
Elizabeth Hurley’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments
Bikinis
One look at Hurley’s Instagram account will quickly reveal that two-pieces are her go-to on the shoreline. Embracing an array of cuts, colors and styles, the actor never shies away from trying out the latest trends, but always keeps her overall aesthetic sleek and classic.
Looking angelic in a white two-piece
Soaking in the sun in a blue patterned look
Embracing the always trendy bandeau top
Proving that animal prints are always a plus
Rocking a beautiful black bikini in the pool
Throwing it back to a vintage ‘90 style
Celebrating her special day in a blue-and-white number
Modeling an eye-popping peach ensemble
One-Pieces
Still, just because two-pieces seem to be her favorite doesn’t mean she won’t rock an outstanding one-piece—especially if it comes from her very own beachwear line! Daring cutouts with monokini-adjacent silhouettes are Hurley’s signature for these looks, proving that one-pieces can absolutely be as sultry as a standard bikini.
Serving up stunning vibes in a snakeskin suit
Modeling a twist on the Baywatch red one-piece
Smiling in a sweet, summer-ready style
Embracing the sporty side of swimwear for POP
Praising the perfect one-piece in her Instagram caption
Other seaside styles
Finally, Hurley’s passion for beachside fashion extends beyond her love of bikinis and one-pieces. The actor also regularly shares looks at her overall seaside style on social media, where she embraces flowy fabrics, fun patterns and effortlessly chic energy.
Lounging in a luxurious leopard print dress
Dancing by the ocean in a chic linen look
Biking on the beach in a stylish set
Sitting pretty in a peacock print
Smiling in the sand in a comfy cover-up
More SI Swimsuit
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.