Elizabeth Hurley’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

When it comes to celebrities with a signature swimwear style, Elizabeth Hurley is at the top of the list.

A model and actor, Gen X and millennial fans know Hurley for her starring roles in hit ‘90s and early 2000s films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled. She’s also starred on multiple TV shows, with recurring roles in Gossip Girl and Marvel’s Runaways. On the modeling side, she’s worked closely with Estée Lauder over the years and has appeared on the cover of several major magazines, including Elle, Vogue UK, GQ and Maxim.

And her love of fashion doesn’t stop with modeling! She’s also the founder of Elizabeth Hurley Beach, a swim and beachwear brand. Per the label’s official website, the line was born of the actor’s “obsession with beachwear,” and Hurley is “involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing.” She often shares examples of how she styles her pieces across social media, giving her 3.2 million Instagram followers plenty of tips for crafting the ultimate beachwear look.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up several of the actor’s best bikini, one-piece and seaside style moments from over the years to add to your moodboard as summer-ready style inspiration! Scroll on for just a few examples of her standout looks.

Elizabeth Hurley’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Bikinis

One look at Hurley’s Instagram account will quickly reveal that two-pieces are her go-to on the shoreline. Embracing an array of cuts, colors and styles, the actor never shies away from trying out the latest trends, but always keeps her overall aesthetic sleek and classic.

Looking angelic in a white two-piece

Soaking in the sun in a blue patterned look

Embracing the always trendy bandeau top

Proving that animal prints are always a plus

Rocking a beautiful black bikini in the pool

Throwing it back to a vintage ‘90 style

Celebrating her special day in a blue-and-white number

Modeling an eye-popping peach ensemble

One-Pieces

Still, just because two-pieces seem to be her favorite doesn’t mean she won’t rock an outstanding one-piece—especially if it comes from her very own beachwear line! Daring cutouts with monokini-adjacent silhouettes are Hurley’s signature for these looks, proving that one-pieces can absolutely be as sultry as a standard bikini.

Serving up stunning vibes in a snakeskin suit

Modeling a twist on the Baywatch red one-piece

Smiling in a sweet, summer-ready style

Embracing the sporty side of swimwear for POP

Praising the perfect one-piece in her Instagram caption

Other seaside styles

Finally, Hurley’s passion for beachside fashion extends beyond her love of bikinis and one-pieces. The actor also regularly shares looks at her overall seaside style on social media, where she embraces flowy fabrics, fun patterns and effortlessly chic energy.

Lounging in a luxurious leopard print dress

Dancing by the ocean in a chic linen look

Biking on the beach in a stylish set

Sitting pretty in a peacock print

Smiling in the sand in a comfy cover-up

More SI Swimsuit