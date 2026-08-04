Ali Larter’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Whether you’re a fan of her work in films of the aughts like Final Destination and Legally Blonde, or are more familiar with Ali Larter’s more recent work (such as Landman and The Rookie), you know the Hollywood star has some serious acting chops.

Perhaps what you don’t know about the 50-year-old New Jersey native is that she actually got her start in modeling. Larter was scouted as a teenager and signed with New York’s Ford Modeling Agency before a spread in Esquire magazine launched her acting career. Shortly thereafter, she booked her breakout role as Darcy Sears in Varsity Blues.

Ali Larter | Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

As for her personal life, Larter is married to fellow actor Hayes MacArthur, and the couple share two children: a daughter, Vivienne, and son, Theodore. In addition to her work on screen, Larter collaborates with brands like SkinCeuticals and Gold Bond—so, naturally, fans want to know what her skincare secrets are.

“It’s hard work,” she recently told NewBeauty of her overall wellness routine. “But a big thing for me is I eat healthier than I ever have, just because it makes me feel good ... Obviously I work out, and that’s changed as I’ve gotten older too. I think the biggest thing is that it’s not how long you do it, it’s just that you need to do it.”

Whether she’s on set or enjoying some downtime with her family, Larter can often be spotted near water. Below, we’re taking a look at just a few of Larter’s best swimsuit moments throughout the years.

Celebrating the 4th of July

Last month, Larter celebrated an “Epic 4th in the Mountains!” In her Instagram recap of the occasion, the actor sported an adorable cherry printed white bikini paired with denim cut-offs.

Fifty and fine

On the eve of her 50th birthday this past February, Larter blessed her 1.7 million IG followers with some beautiful bikini pics from a celebration with family and friends in the Bahamas.

Red hot bikini

When it came time to don a bikini for a scene at work, Larter shared her “what I eat in a day” with followers while also asking for their best tips and tricks for rocking a swimsuit with confidence.

Hard at work

Larter showed off her toned physique while promoting Landman in a “spicy” red swimsuit.

Neon on the shore

On New Year’s Eve, Larter helped usher in 2022 “with a bright, golden, and positive energy” while clad in a neon bikini.

Enjoying the dog days of summer

Matching mommy and me swimwear doesn’t get any cuter than this floral print.

Showing off her baby bump

Larter had her photo snapped while showing off her baby bump in a pretty pink bikini back in 2014.

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