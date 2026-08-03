These SI Swimsuit Models Are Reminding Us Why a Classic Black Bikini Is Anything But Basic

As we head into August, you might be considering a late summer seaside style switch-up. If so, might we suggest a classic black bikini?

We know what you’re thinking: “A ‘classic black bikini.’ Isn’t that a little basic?”And our answer is always a loud and proud “NO!” While some might consider a classic black bikini a little predictable, we here at SI Swimsuit know the potential of this go-to two-piece. Whether you’re seeking the perfect base swimsuit to pile on the accessories or hoping to embrace a sleek, expensive look, the right black bikini is anything but basic.

And over the weekend, we were reminded of this fact by two beloved members of the SI Swimsuit family. First, 2022 cover star Kim Kardashian took her Instagram followers along on a lakeside getaway via a new photo set, where she rocked a striking all-black string set on the water. And she wasn’t the only model to get in on the look, as two-time SI Swimsuit star Olivia Ponton also rocked a black bikini this weekend while kicking back on a luxe-looking yacht.

How SI Swimsuit models style black bikinis

Unsure how to style a classic black bikini? Say less, our fashion-forward friends! We’ve got you covered with a few tips and tricks that’ll set this standard swimsuit apart on the shoreline this August. Scroll on to see more, including examples from several stylish SI Swimsuit stars.

Tip 1: Add exciting accessories

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Good American. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. Helmet by Ruroc. | Greg Swales

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or enjoying a night out on the town, the quickest way to make any base outfit your own is by adding signature accessories. For example, during her aforementioned cover shoot in the Dominican Republic, Kardashian rocked a black bikini from her sister Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line, styled with elbow-length latex gloves and trendy Balenciaga sunglasses.

Meanwhile, SI Swimsuit’s July 2026 digital cover star Lizzo took her spin on the monochromatic moment in a completely different direction. Posing at a private mansion in Miami, the recording artist rocked a go-to set from her brand Yitty Swim along with a shimmering custom sarong and earrings by Ralph Lauren for an effortlessly chic final look.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Tip 2: Embrace unexpected cuts

Paige Spiranac was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

While the phrase “black bikini” likely conjures a traditional triangle cut, there are so many other shapes, styles and silhouettes to explore! For instance, when Paige Spiranac joined the magazine back in 2018 for a desert shoot in Aruba, she rocked this breathtaking BFYNE look. The cut-outs were absolutely unexpected, providing fun and flirty peeks of skin throughout while still embracing a classic high-waisted silhouette.

And speaking of unique “silhouettes,” Bethenny Frankel’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2026 in-print debut in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, also gave bikini fans a new cut to consider. The criss-cross neckline of her Andi Bagus two-piece redefined the basic black two-piece for an unforgettably stylish moment.

Bethenny Frankel was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tip 3: Discover daring details

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Finally, another way to set an all-black bikini apart is with a few touches unique to you. These details can include different fabrics, stitching and hardware, such as the silver charms found on the Agent Provocateur bikini Penny Lane rocked in her 2024 debut. Marking the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s rookie shoot, Lane’s other looks in Portugal embraced a more pastel, cottagecore-adjacent vibe, ensuring this sleek poolside look stood out.

And SI Swimsuit 2026 cover star Alix Earle achieved a similar standout style moment when she sported this crocheted two-piece by Anna Kosturova for her 2025 shoot in Jamaica. The netted vibe of the fabric and shell details were pure perfection, shining alongside the superstar under the golden hour sunlight on set.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

For more examples of how you can “level up” a classic black bikini, click here!

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