Ella Purnell Lights Up Stagecoach in Sunny Yellow Bikini Top, Denim Look
Ella Purnell was a pretty little thing on the green grass fields of Stagecoach Festival 2025. In a sea full of attendees—including SI Swimsuit models and other celebrities—Purnell was amongst some of the best dressed at the musical event.
The Arcane voice actress sported a fun and flirty ensemble, which consisted of a bright yellow halter bikini top as the first thing that would catch anyone’s attention. She accompanied this top with a denim vest to show off some extra skin and a pair of denim shorts that achieve the same goal. Her denim-on-denim look was made even better with her lovely boots to truly cement that cowgirl energy.
What’s a cowgirl without a cowgirl hat? For her final accessory for this look, Purnell put on a stylish hat that not only kept her looking incredibly fashion-forward but also gave her a break from the sun rays of the Californian sun.
Freer than ever amongst fellow country music enjoyers, it’s safe to say that Purnell was in absolute bliss this past weekend.
A quick break in the form of Stagecoach was paramount for this busybody, as she remains a celebrity on the up and up due to her undeniable acting talent. Having starred in a plethora of titles such as Yellowjackets, Fallout and Sweetpea, Purnell shows why she is the one to watch and absolutely deserves being featured on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 Europe 2025 list.
Being included in such a highly acclaimed list is no easy feat. However, for someone like Purnell, who has been acting ever since she was a young child, receiving such attention was written in the stars.
“I don’t think I ever really knew what was going on. I loved singing. I loved dancing. I was a musical theatre brat and I loved doing that. I didn’t think of it as a career. I didn’t think of it as something I could do the rest of my life. It was just something that I did for fun,” Purnell told Forbes. “It wasn’t really until I was a teenager and I started to meet these incredible actresses who were older than me that I started to really think that I could do this long term.”
She added, “It’s been a long journey and I had to sort of reckon with it many, many times to get to where I am now. And it’s also really cool being here—I’ve always wanted to do Forbes 30 Under 30 and I finally got here. I feel really at peace.”
As for what’s next for Purnell, she’s going to continue to dazzle on TV shows and in films, including additional seasons of Fallout and Sweetpea. But for now, she’s taking some much-needed rest and recharge in the desert.