XANDRA’s Jaw-Dropping Cowgirl Bikini Looks Just Set the Bar for Stagecoach Fashion
XANDRA traveled to Coachella Valley again as the Miami-based DJ stunned at Stagecoach this past weekend.
The SI Swimsuit model looked radiant at the country music festival—which took place in Indio, Calif. from April 27 to 29—and shared some of her fabulous ‘fits on Instagram.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old sported a dainty and feminine ensemble, featuring a crochet ivory bikini top and layered frilly white skirt. The content creator added some colorful pieces to offset the monochromatic look, such as beige suede cowgirl boots, a thick brown belt, gold body jewelry and a denim Coach bag.
XANDRA also shared a number of candid frames from the festival in the nine-slide carousel, including a selfie with bestie (and The Bachelor Season 28 winner) Kelsey Anderson. The two sported ‘Team Blonde’ and ‘Team Brunette’ tank tops and held hands as they ventured through the festival.
Members of the SI Swimsuit family also voiced their support for XANDRA’s looks on her post above.
“Omg 🔥,” first-ever digital cover model (and fellow Miami grad) Alix Earle exclaimed.
“This is a storybook,” SI Swimsuit runway model Sarah Nicole Landry declared.
“Angel,” two-time SI Swim model Olivia Ponton commented. “I love you so so much.”
The model was just as captivating throughout the rest of the weekend, as XANDRA displayed more snapshots from the festivities on Sunday.
Channeling an edgier look, the DJ paired a white bikini top with gingham detailing under an oversized black leather jacket. With micro denim shorts, a straw cowboy hat and a matching red and white gingham belt, she played with textures and patterns for her Day 2 look.
“country boy shake it for me,” XANDRA captioned her next post as a cheeky nod to the Luke Bryan 2011 hit “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”
The festival also comes amid the release of XANDRA’s newest song, a remix with Punctual of her February single “Feel Good.”
In a TikTok video sharing the news of the remix’s release date, commenters raved over the 15-second teaser.
“It's my song for the summer,” one user exclaimed.
“oh this is good REAL GOOD,” another added.
“Xandra summer incoming,” a commenter chimed.
Listen to the full song here.
XANDRA made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 with a breathtaking photo shoot in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela. The DJ returns to the fold for the 2025 edition, releasing next month.
Catch a sneak peek of XANDRA’s latest photo shoot with the magazine and pre-order the 2025 issue here.