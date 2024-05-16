Ellie Thumann and Nicole Williams English Rocked Colorful Bikinis From This Swimwear Brand in Mexico
Ellie Thumann and Nicole Williams English, both 2023 rookies, made glorious returns to the fold this year, starring in SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue. Both women were photographed by Yu Tsai on the breathtaking beaches of Mexico and served flirty, summer vacation vibes in gorgeous bikinis, glowy effortless glam and perfect beachy mermaid waves.
The styling for their photo shoots was inspired by swimsuit editorials from the 1980s, full of color, prints and vibrance. Think bold cut-outs, sporty vibes with sleek undertones and all the dramatic accessories.
The fashion team tapped luxury swimwear brand Missoni for both features, and 22-year-old Thumann and 40-year-old Williams English looked absolutely gorgeous in their respective multi-colored patterned bikinis, featuring barely-there triangle-shaped tops and stringy, cheeky, low-rise bottoms.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Missoni Mare Striped Metallic Crochet-Knit Halter Neck Triangle Bikini $550 (net-a-porter.com)
The mom of one, who shares her daughter India with husband Larry English, accessorized with massive silver hoop earrings from Jenny Bird.
View Nicole Williams English’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Missoni Mare Striped Stretch-Velvet Triangle Bikini, $410 (net-a-porter.com)
The Arizona native added some personality to the look with a cute straw cowboy hat from Greenpacha.
View Ellie Thumann’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Missoni is a high-end Italian fashion house based in Varese, best known for its colorful knitwear, vast selection and signature zigzag motif. The company was founded by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni in 1953. Celebrities including Nicky Hilton, Chantel Jeffries, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse and more have regularly been spotted wearing pieces from the line.