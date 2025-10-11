Ellie Thumann Channels Cowgirlcore in Chic, Chocolate Western Moment With Fringe
Ellie Thumann’s latest Instagram post is the autumnal cowgirlcore content we’ve been waiting for.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model posed against a nearly black brown wall in a moody, fall-coded series of snaps, showing off a Western-inspired outfit that was equal parts high-fashion, playful and Pinterest-perfect. Dressed in a sleek black scoop-neck tank and L’AGENCE’s statement Karolina Fringe Skirt ($495), a two-tiered, ultra-fringed maxi made from stretch vegan leather, Thumann embraced movement and texture like a true supermodel.
View the post here.
Styling
To complete the look, Thumann opted for square-toe Steve Madden heeled booties in a warm brown tone and carried a classic black Bally purse. Her accessories added a luxe final touch: sleek black sunglasses and a best-selling Heaven Mayhem necklace, featuring a silver orb pendant suspended from a thick black rope chain.
Her buttery blonde hair was styled in bouncy curls with a deep side part, adding a sense of softness to the overall edgy vibe. Her glam was luminous and fresh, with glowy skin, feathery brows, a soft bronze contour and glossy peachy lips.
In classic Thumann fashion, she made the most of the fringed skirt—creating movement in every pose, from sassy sidewalk struts to playful over-the-shoulder glances.
“My kinda outfit,” the Arizona native captioned the carousel, and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.
“Love,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit commented.
“This look is everything,” Ettika chimed.
“So fall,” Alexis Looman added.
A model of consistency
Thumann, who first shot for SI Swimsuit in Puerto Rico 2023 and returned for her third consecutive feature in Bermuda in 2025, has always balanced model-off-duty street style with glam fashion week moments, and this post hits that sweet spot. The content creator has proven she can pull off anything, from funnel-neck jackets and tights to sheer dresses and cherry red lingerie. But Western chic certainly seems to be her favorite and a staple of her fall fashion—we all know she doesn’t travel anywhere without her signature cowboy boots.
While the YouTuber is no stranger to the international fashion scene, having attended shows in New York, Milan and Paris just this season, Thumann often brings her personality into her wardrobe, mixing vintage elements and coastal cowgirl touches with elevated runway staples.
Fringe forecast: strong
Fringe always makes a comeback around this time of year, and Thumann’s chocolate-toned take offers a fresh alternative to traditional suede or denim iterations. The moody color palette, luxe textures and structured silhouette worked perfectly together to create a refined ensemble perfect for the streets of a big city and runways alike.
Whether she’s in Charleston, New York or Paris, Thumann knows fashion is more fun when you’re willing to play around.