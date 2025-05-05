We Can’t Keep Our Eyes Off of Ellie Thumann’s Daring Cut-Out Mini Dress
Miami got a whole lot hotter once Ellie Thumann touched down in the sunny city. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, followed by shoots in Mexico in 2024 and Bermuda in 2025—lived life to the fullest during her trip to Florida.
Thumnann took to Instagram to drop several snaps of what the days of her trip have featured and, from the looks of it, stylish mini dresses, boat riding and shrimp cocktails were at the forefront of it all.
Check out Thumann’s latest Instagram post here.
“all in a miami moment …,” she captioned the photo dump shared with her 1.4 million followers.
Our favorite look of the weekend is a mauve dress with cut-outs going across. Several ties can be seen on the sides for some extra detail. Another great outfit is the scarlet red crochet dress adorned with colorful and vibrant gemstones throughout. The bangles on her arms give this look a vibe of an island girl. Her sun-kissed skin still shines despite the sun setting lowly behind her.
Last but not least is the all-white athletic ensemble. This look is different from the outfits Thumann donned in prior snaps, but is all the more glamorous even still. There’s just something about the way she can make even the most basic of outfits look fresh off the runway with little to no effort. She’s a true fashionista in every right.
Thumann is becoming more of a “morning person” now that she’s visited Miami. Although she admits she struggled to adapt to the city for a bit, taking to her TikTok to claim that she “doesn’t know how to be here,” she eventually found her stride by going for a walk with a friend and heading to a coffee store.
What also seemed to help the 23-year-old model settle in was having a fun event like the Miami Grand Prix to attend during her stay. For this day, she put on a burnt orange mini dress and chocolate brown leather jacket, an outfit with refreshing colors that would make anyone stand out in the stands—while also matching the aesthetic of Miami.
A trip to Miami seems to have served Thumann well—with the exception of that 12-hour red wine hangover, of course.
Stay tuned for Thumann’s appearance in the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine, out this month. Pre-order the issue here, and buy tickets for our members-only Social Club, happening May 16-17, here.