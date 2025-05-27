Ellie Thumann Glows in Dreamy White One-Piece for Moonlit Memorial Day Weekend Beach Moment
When we scroll through Ellie Thumann’s Instagram feed, one question comes to mind: When does she sleep? The model and content creator, best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogs on YouTube, has been bouncing from one glamorous event to the next.
After celebrating the launch of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue in New York City, Thumann jetted to Cannes Film Festival for 72 whirlwind hours, then returned home to South Carolina just in time for a picture-perfect Memorial Day weekend with her sister, Erin.
Somehow, amid the travel and festivities, the 23-year-old still found time to squeeze in the most charming UGC (user-generated content) campaign for Tommy Hilfiger, and she totally aced it. The Arizona native donned a sleek white one-piece swimsuit layered under a blue and pink striped knit sweater emblazoned with the iconic “Tommy Girl” logo.
With her slicked-back wet hair and golden hour glow, she posed barefoot in the sand just as the sun dipped below the horizon. Her glam was fresh and dewy, featuring a luminous base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip.
“MDW!! @tommyhilfiger,” Thumann captioned the carousel, shared with her 1.4 million followers on May 27.
View the post here.
The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, posed in Mexico last year and recently returned for her third consecutive feature with Ben Watts in Bermuda, finished the beach look with chunky gold hoop earrings and a signature soft pout. One photo even captured her mid-cartwheel, while another showed her cruising in style, radiating carefree summer energy.
Later in the carousel, Thumann showed off a cozy, all-denim look: a white bralette paired with a matching denim jacket and jeans featuring the classic Tommy Hilfiger red, white and blue star logo on the back and pocket. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun, and she accessorized with a coordinating denim purse and brown sunglasses.
She closed out the post in a pair of blue-and-white striped Tommy Hilfiger pajamas dotted with tiny stars—a relaxed but polished moment that completed the capsule-worthy MDW recap.
“@Tommyhilfiger really hooked it up this MDW ❤️,” Thumann wrote under a TikTok highlighting her full lineup of looks from the weekend.
“The knit sweater is everything 😍,” Sasha Lee commented.
“Tommy girl!!!,” Haley McNeely exclaimed.
“a Tommy weekend ❤️💙,” the official Tommy Hilfiger account chimed.
“Love seeing you happy and living your best life Ellie 🫶❤️,” one fan gushed.