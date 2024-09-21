Ellie Thumann Embraces Glamorous Bubble Skirt Trend During Milan Fashion Week
If we know one thing, it’s that fashion trends are always in flux. But there is one that seems to be sticking around for the long haul: the bubble skirt.
This past summer, the glamorous trend returned, and has had a hold on us ever since. Like many fashion trends, it takes various forms: the maxi bubble skirt (an ankle-length number with a distinctly puffy skirt, the mini bubble skirt (the same style, but make it short) and the mini bubble dress (your typical short dress but with the added flare of a textured bottom half).
Now, there have been several fashionable celebrities and models who have adopted the style in recent weeks and months. SI Swimsuit’s very own model Sixtine listed the style on her European summer fashion roundup, and fellow brand model Ellie Thumann is the latest proponent of the style.
She first wore the style for an appearance at the U.S. Open in New York earlier this month, and then again for an afternoon at Milan Fashion Week this past week. On the streets of the Italian city, the model paired a black velvet long-sleeved sweater dress with a mini bubble skirt with slingback high heels, black sunglasses and a black headband.
It was, in our opinion, a perfectly fabulous style for the week-long Italian fashion event—and only further proof that the bubble skirt trend is here to stay. While we don’t yet have our hands on one, but we’re thinking we just might have to snag one before too long.