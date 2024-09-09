Ellie Thumann Showcases Late Summer Style in Black Mini Dress on U.S. Open Sidelines
We may be in the midst New York Fashion Week, but Ellie Thumann’s plans for New York City this time around involve more than just fashion shows and after parties. Of course, the content creator will (and already has been) partaking in those events, too. After all, this week is one of the highlights of the fashion calendar. But, with a trip to the city in the midst of the U.S. Open, Thumann couldn’t miss the chance to spend an afternoon spectating at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
The 22-year-old punched her ticket for the women’s singles final on Saturday, Sept. 7, sitting in the grandstands for the matchup between American Jessica Pegula and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Like those who came before her (all the celebrities who had made their appearances in the grandstands during the two weeks prior to Thumann’s arrival), she made sure to bring her best style to Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Thumann stepped out for the sporting event in a strapless black mini bubble dress, gold hoops and a trendy pair of black sunglasses. The look was as much an ode to fashionable spectator style (the kind commonly found on the sidelines of all the major tennis tournaments) as it was to the end of summer. With temperatures cooling, it’s almost time to pack away the mini dresses until next season. But Thumann was determined to notch one last outing in her best mini before that.
Her friend, Kat Carter, who posted a trio of photos from the afternoon on Instagram, followed suit. But, instead of black, she sprung for a bright white dress to commemorate the end of the season.