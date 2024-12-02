Ellie Thumann Is Gilded in Stunning Gold Silk Maxi Dress for the Holidays
Thanksgiving has come and gone, but we’re still busy admiring the taste of holiday fashion that it brought with it. Each year, the fall brings the best seasonal fashion that the year has to offer (at least if you ask us). And the holidays are just another excuse to dress up your typical cold-weather styles.
That’s exactly what Ellie Thumann did over the holiday weekend. For this year’s festivities, the popular content creator adopted a stereotypical holiday aesthetic—a gilded golden look—but, as always, added her own flare. She sported an iridescent gold silk gown with a ruched bodice and a pleated drop-waist skirt. The 23-year-old paired the show-stopping number with black and tan patent leather heels and a touch of gold jewelry.
Thumann shared snaps of her stunning holiday style in a Thanksgiving Day “grateful” roundup, a snapshot of just a few of the moments from the past year that the model is thankful for. Included in the carousel (alongside sweet photos of family, friends and her boyfriend) was a photo from her 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico (see below).
See Thumann’s Instagram post here.
Since the issue launched in May, Thumann has been outspoken about the importance of the occasion—and her love for the outtakes from her photo shoot with Yu Tsai. We can’t blame her, either. For her second consecutive brand feature, she sported a series of colorful jewel-toned swimsuits, selected to complement the verdant green backdrop. Unlike her first photo shoot, which took place exclusively on the sand beaches of Puerto Rico, her trip to Mexico entailed posing in some unique (and bright green settings). Her looks reflected that.
Thumann has made one thing very clear over the past two years: posing for the brand has been nothing short of a dream come true. So, really, it’s no surprise that one of the photos from her most recent feature made it into her Thanksgiving gratitude roundup.
But the feeling doesn’t just run one way. Much like the model herself, we feel nothing but gratitude for her willingness to pose for the magazine for two years in a row. She is an absolute joy to have both on set and at the various SI Swimsuit events that take place throughout the year—and her photos are a testament to that fact, too. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Simply take a look at some of her outtakes and you’ll know exactly what we mean.