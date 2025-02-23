Ellie Thumann‘s Marvelous Metallic Royal Blue String Bikini From Mexico Screams Spring Break
Content creator Ellie Thumann first joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family in 2023, making an unforgettable debut in Puerto Rico with photographer Derek Kettela. The Arizona native, now based in South Carolina, turned heads in a series of effortlessly cool denim swimwear looks, proving that blue jeans aren’t just for the streets—they belong on the beach, too.
With over 2.14 million YouTube subscribers and more than one million Instagram followers, Thumann has built a devoted audience through her candid approach to beauty, fashion, lifestyle and mental health. Having seamlessly transitioned from childhood modeling to fronting major campaigns for brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Levi’s and Coach, the 23-year-old continues to cement herself as a force in both the fashion and social media spheres.
After dazzling fans in her rookie spread, Thumann returned to the fold last year, traveling to Mexico for a sun-soaked shoot with visual artist Yu Tsai. True to form, she brought her signature blend of elegance and approachable charm to the vibrant set, donning an array of bold, colorful bikinis and sleek one-pieces. And, of course, in a nod to her iconic debut, she slipped into a stunning metallic royal blue string bikini, proving once again that no one wears the shade quite like she does.
Santa Brands Capri Blue Triangle Dahlia Bikini, $250 (santa-brands.com)
“Ellie has been on our radar for some time, making a name for herself with her unfiltered take on being a young woman navigating the world of fashion and modeling,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief, MJ Day. “She’s a beacon of positivity in what can be an arduous industry and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next! We are pleased and honored to feature her as a rookie in the 2023 issue.”
“My biggest dream came true not once, but twice in the same year,” she shared in a YouTube vlog following the release of the May 2024 issue. With scheduling aligning just right, she had the rare opportunity to shoot both of her SI Swimsuit features within a single calendar year—her debut in early 2023 and her stunning follow-up in December. “SI Swim has completely transformed my year and helped me grow so much as a woman,” she reflected in the video. Even by the time the issue hit stands last May, she admitted she had still “not fully processed” the incredible honor.