Ellie Thumann Fulfilled ‘Biggest Dream’ With SI Swimsuit Feature in Mexico
This year, model and content creator Ellie Thumann made her second appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue. The first time around, she traveled to Puerto Rico for a denim-themed photo shoot on the coast of the Caribbean island. For the 22-year-old, the styling on set was practically perfect—as an Arizona native, she has adopted a western flare in her personal style. She has a penchant for sporting denim cut-offs, cowboy boots—and sometimes even a matching hat—on outings in her new home base of South Carolina.
The second time around, she took her skills in front of the camera to Mexico, where she posed for a glamorous and colorful photo shoot in the verdant green destination. Unlike her trip to Puerto Rico, the styling on set featured a variety of really bright pops of color and loud accessories.
Though very different experiences, they elicited very similar emotions from Thumann. “My biggest dream has happened not once but twice this year,” she said in a YouTube vlog that she released after the issue came out in May 2024. Because of the way scheduling shook out, she posed for both features in “the same calendar year”—her first in early 2023 and her second in December. “SI Swim has completely changed my year and evolved me so much as a woman,” she remarked in the video.
If you ask us, bringing Thumann back for a second consecutive feature in the magazine—and a second photo shoot in the same year—was a no-brainer. Not only did she prove herself an impressive model on the beaches of Puerto Rico, but she brought an incredible energy that we felt we just couldn’t do without (to understand what we’re talking about, simply watch a few minutes of her ever-bubbly vlogs). So we had high hopes for her trip to Mexico—and, of course, she didn’t disappoint.
Plus, we were glad to give the young model the chance to fulfill her dreams for a second time. She possesses so much talent and poise, and we were thrilled to welcome her back on set for another year. By the time that the issue came out in May, Thumann candidly admitted that she still had “not fully processed” the honor yet.
Having said all of that, you won’t be surprised to know that we consider all of the snapshots from her trip to Mexico incredible. Here are just a few to prove it.