Ellie Thumann Masterfully Fuses Princesscore and Western Vibes at ACM Awards

The three-time SI Swimsuit model dazzled on the red carpet last night.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Santa Brands.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Santa Brands. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrate

Ellie Thumann brought her signature feminine style with a Western twist to the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8, and we’re simply obsessed with her red carpet look.

She reminded fans of her status as a three-time SI Swimsuit model: Thumann, who made her debut with the franchise in 2023 in Puerto Rico and traveled to Mexico for her feature last year, is set to grace the fold again next week after a breathtaking beach shoot with Ben Watts in Bermuda.

Ellie Thumann / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Last night, at the glamorous, star-studded event at the Ford Theater in Frisco, Texas, the 23-year-old truly took out breath away in a baby pink satin gown featuring a subtle scoop neckline, minimalist spaghetti straps and a figure-skimming silhouette with a small mermaid-inspired flare at the bottom.

She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, toned arms and tiny waist and accessorized with a diamond necklace, luxe bracelets and a statement ring. Her glam was glowy and fresh as ever, featuring a luminous, chiseled base, rosy blush, sparkly eyeshadow, feathered brows, dark, wispy lashes and a glossy pinky-peach lip. Her blonde locks were styled into beautiful voluminous bombshell curls and accentuated with a cute beige cowboy hat to top it all off and put her spin on the look.

Ellie Thumann / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Today, the Arizona native, who lives in South Carolina, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous, jet-setting life as a model. Thumann has starred in major campaigns for Victoria’s Secret PINK, KITH, Hollister and is a staple front row at major fashion week runway shows like Michael Kors, Max Mara, Bally and Ferrari.

She also shares candid updates about her struggles with anxiety and is constantly advocating for mental health awareness and resources. She credits much of her success as a content creator and on YouTube, where she is best-known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty vlog-style videos, to always keeping it real with fans and being authentically herself.

She said “staying true to myself and how my family raised me, always being kind, staying authentic to how I have always been, even in the midst of glamour, travel and incredible opportunities,” is what helps her remain grounded.

Thumann often shares that she feels like she was able to grow up with her audience, and has always maintained her mission to show the good, bad and awkward stages of getting older.

“At the end of the day, this is Ellie and this is all she can be,” she shared.

