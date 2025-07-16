Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Gives Old Hollywood Glamour a Modern Makeover With Black Two-Piece

The SI Swimsuit model and content creator attended the premiere of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in Los Angeles.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann brought vintage elegance to the red carpet with a sultry, modern twist at the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer on July 14. The model and content creator stunned at the event, held at The United Theater on Broadway, wearing a sparkly two-piece black ensemble from Galvan London that turned heads for all the right reasons.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

View her IG post here.

Styled by Jessica Paster, Thumann’s ’fit featured a square-neck, ultra-cropped tank top paired with a high-rise maxi skirt that hugged her figure and included a thigh-high slit to show off her long, lean legs. The 23-year-old accessorized minimally, letting the dazzling set shine on its own. A pair of dangling diamond earrings from Effy Jewelry and strappy open-toe Santoni heels completed the look with subtle sophistication.

Her glam was equally elevated and gorgeous. Makeup artist Nadia Hoecklin created a dramatic smoky eye that lined the waterline and lashline, paired with wispy lashes, a soft matte mauve lip, rosy cheeks and a luminous base. Hair stylist Anyssa Maciel gave Thumann a soft bridal-inspired updo with romantic loose waves in the front to frame her face—an ethereal touch that nodded to Old Hollywood glamour.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Arizona native, who now lives in Charleston, S.C., also posted several TikTok videos showing off the outfit. “I love me a good horror movie,” she wrote under one post, which was set to Justin Bieber’s new hit “Go Baby” as she gave fans a 360-view of the ensemble. In another up-close moment, she showed off her natural glow and glam, cheekily captioning it, “featuring my real tan & a slight sunburn!!” with “scary movie time 🩸” as the on-screen text.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The premiere brought out the cast of Columbia Pictures’ highly anticipated horror reboot, including Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Yellowjackets actress Sarah Pidgeon, Scream VI standout Mason Gooding and franchise original Jennifer Love Hewitt. The 2025 reimagining of I Know What You Did Last Summer puts a modern spin on the classic slasher storyline, following a group of teens haunted by a deadly secret from their past, with a new ensemble and chilling new twist.

Best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty vlog-style content on YouTube, Thumann has also carved out a name for herself in high fashion and modeling, recently completing her third feature with SI Swimsuit in Bermuda. She made her debut with the franchise in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico, and posed in Mexico for her sophomore shoot last year.

Next. Ellie Thumann’s Newest Blue Bikini Look Is Pure Summer Goals. Ellie Thumann’s Newest Blue Bikini Look Is Pure Summer Goals. dark

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion