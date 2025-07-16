Ellie Thumann Gives Old Hollywood Glamour a Modern Makeover With Black Two-Piece
Ellie Thumann brought vintage elegance to the red carpet with a sultry, modern twist at the Los Angeles premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer on July 14. The model and content creator stunned at the event, held at The United Theater on Broadway, wearing a sparkly two-piece black ensemble from Galvan London that turned heads for all the right reasons.
Styled by Jessica Paster, Thumann’s ’fit featured a square-neck, ultra-cropped tank top paired with a high-rise maxi skirt that hugged her figure and included a thigh-high slit to show off her long, lean legs. The 23-year-old accessorized minimally, letting the dazzling set shine on its own. A pair of dangling diamond earrings from Effy Jewelry and strappy open-toe Santoni heels completed the look with subtle sophistication.
Her glam was equally elevated and gorgeous. Makeup artist Nadia Hoecklin created a dramatic smoky eye that lined the waterline and lashline, paired with wispy lashes, a soft matte mauve lip, rosy cheeks and a luminous base. Hair stylist Anyssa Maciel gave Thumann a soft bridal-inspired updo with romantic loose waves in the front to frame her face—an ethereal touch that nodded to Old Hollywood glamour.
The Arizona native, who now lives in Charleston, S.C., also posted several TikTok videos showing off the outfit. “I love me a good horror movie,” she wrote under one post, which was set to Justin Bieber’s new hit “Go Baby” as she gave fans a 360-view of the ensemble. In another up-close moment, she showed off her natural glow and glam, cheekily captioning it, “featuring my real tan & a slight sunburn!!” with “scary movie time 🩸” as the on-screen text.
The premiere brought out the cast of Columbia Pictures’ highly anticipated horror reboot, including Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Yellowjackets actress Sarah Pidgeon, Scream VI standout Mason Gooding and franchise original Jennifer Love Hewitt. The 2025 reimagining of I Know What You Did Last Summer puts a modern spin on the classic slasher storyline, following a group of teens haunted by a deadly secret from their past, with a new ensemble and chilling new twist.
Best known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty vlog-style content on YouTube, Thumann has also carved out a name for herself in high fashion and modeling, recently completing her third feature with SI Swimsuit in Bermuda. She made her debut with the franchise in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico, and posed in Mexico for her sophomore shoot last year.