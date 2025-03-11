Ellie Thumann Stuns in Sleek Burgundy Designer Gown With Ab-Baring Detail in Paris
Ellie Thumann brought her signature sleek style to Paris Fashion Week, turning heads at a Vogue party in a stunning burgundy gown that blended elegance with a bold, modern twist.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model slipped into a sultry Helsa Studios dress ($498) from FWRD that hugged her slim, sculpted figure to perfection. The skin-tight jersey fabric was complemented by an eye-catching mesh panel that extended from the underbust to her hips in an upside-down U shape, adding a daring ab-baring element that elevated the entire look.
The gown’s subtle scoop neckline gave it a seamless finish, while her accessories—a statement diamond ring, gold hoops and a single luxurious bracelet—provided just the right touch of sparkle. The 23-year-old styled her long blonde locks in chic, perfect bombshell waves, while her glam was ultra-glowy and fresh.
She completed the look with strappy black heels from Giuseppe Zanotti and sleek black sunglasses. View her stunning post, featuring tons of images taken by visual artist Salvatore Enrico Defilippo, here.
“Insane😍,” Alicia Gillam commented.
“Gorgeous,” Dan Roerick added.
“Wowowwwwwww,” Elizabeth Kulikowski wrote.
“this is your color, your skin is glowing in that dress,” one fan gushed.
“Nooooo crumbs 👏👏,” another declared.
“the helsa dress 😍😍😍 gorgeous and so chic😍,” someone else chimed.
The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, has been steadily building her reputation in the industry. Thumann nailed her Milan Fashion Week looks and is somehow on track to topping them with her Paris ensembles...just when we thought she couldn’t get any more gorgeous and stylish.
The model made her debut with the franchise in Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela in 2023, and it’s clear why she was asked to return to the fold and pose for Yu Tsai in Mexico last year for an appearance in the milestone 60th anniversary issue.
Today, the content creator continues to use her platform to promote mental health awareness, sharing her experiences with anxiety and encouraging her followers to embrace authenticity.
She has been super candid this week about struggling with the flu while in Paris—proving that while her life and Fashion Week are super glamorous, everything is not what it seems on social media. This openness and commitment to always keeping it real with fans is how Thumann has been so successful and has created a close-knit community online.