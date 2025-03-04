Ellie Thumann Perfects Glamorous Fashion Week Elegance With Stunning Milan Looks
Ellie Thumann turned Milan into her personal runway, gliding through Fashion Week with an aura of luxury and a wardrobe that exuded effortless glamour at every turn. Best known for her fashion, lifestyle, beauty and vlog-style YouTube channel, the content creator has been on a whirlwind journey this year. She kicked off 2025 with a trip to Lake Tahoe, followed by a week in Tokyo with her dad, then jetted off to Aspen, Colo. and headed to New Orleans for the Super Bowl—all before diving into the frenzy of New York Fashion Week.
Last week, the 23-year-old brought her signature chic style to the streets of Milan, serving one stunning look after another at some of the industry’s most exclusive shows.
But behind the dazzling designer ensembles and high-profile events, the two-time SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut in Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela in 2023 and posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico last year—has always been candid about the mental and emotional challenges that come with the fast-paced worlds of fashion and modeling.
“I have a very unique relationship with fashion week in general, because I absolutely love being a part of it, and I think it's unlike anything else, but it definitely comes with anxiety for me,” Thumann shared with Cliché. “It’s a very social setting and you have to really mentally prepare for some of the interactions and conversations ahead of you. A lot of the time, you have to go into events alone. Being someone that not only has day-to-day anxiety, but also pretty bad social anxiety, it definitely can weigh on me. I’ve made the most of it and am able to make friends and partner with brands that always make me feel comfortable.”
The Arizona native, who now lives in South Carolina, has long used her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, candidly sharing her own struggles and breaking the illusion of perfection often associated with the fashion world. Whether she’s opening up about anxiety, reminding her followers to be kind to themselves or showing the behind-the-scenes reality of attending industry events solo, she continues to resonate with fans who appreciate her authenticity. And in Milan, she did just that—navigating the chaos of Fashion Week on her own terms.
Check out her Milan Fashion Week looks below.
Ferrari
Robert Cavalli
She described this one as the “dress of my dreams” on TikTok.