Ellie Thumann Is a Vision Baby Blue One-Sleeved Dress at L’Oréal Paris Event
Last night, L’Oréal Paris hosted its 19th annual Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The event honors trailblazing women and the non-profit causes that they pioneer.
Among the star-studded crowd at the inspiring event was our very own Ellie Thumann. The content creator took to the event red carpet in a stunning satin gown in a fabulous baby blue shade. The floor-length number featured a one-shoulder neckline and a relaxed fit. She paired the gown with a small gold handbag and a pair of beige patent leather high heels.
It was far from the first time that the 23-year-old has made an impression on a red carpet. Over the years, we have found ourselves consistently in awe of her black tie style. Whenever there is a carpet event on the agenda, you can be sure that Thumann will make the most of it.
Some of our favorites over the years have taken place on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s own red carpet. We know we sound biased, but her launch weekend looks have proven to be the most memorable of her high-profile styles. We’re thinking, of course, of the midnight blue sequined gown that Thumann wore for the 2024 issue launch. Or the lilac sequined dress that she sported the year before—the year that she made her debut with the brand.
Where fashion is concerned, though, Thumann doesn’t just reserve her best for the red carpet. Over the past few years (as she has grown into and embraced her modeling career), the Arizona native has started making annual appearances at fashion weeks across the globe. The most obvious stop for the Charleston transplant is, of course, New York Fashion Week. But her penchant for good style has likewise taken her to the runway crowds at Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, too.
Though not walking the runways herself, Thumann always manages to dress in a manner that convinces us that she can. The best part about fashion weeks is the good style—both on the runway and in the audience. And the young content creator is certainly an integral part of the latter.
All of which is to say, we weren’t surprised to find ourselves in awe of her L’Oréal Paris red carpet style. But we are glad to have had the chance to congratulate her for it—and reflect on some of her other big hitters.