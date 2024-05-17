Models Shine on the 2024 SI Swimsuit Launch Party Red Carpet

Swimsuit

Launch week events have officially kicked off for the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit Issue, starting with an A-lister red carpet event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on the evening of Thursday, May 16.

On the carpet, we caught up with SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, who expressed her joy over celebrating such a key milestone.

“The 60th was such an important moment for us,” Day says. “We have evolved so much as a brand, really, specifically in the last decade, and it was important for me to really highlight that and celebrate that and try and capture what an important brand we have become and the important conversations that we’re hosting.”

The atmosphere on the carpet was lively, and this year, our brand stars truly outdid themselves in the fashion department. The red carpet event, which was livestreamed on the SI Swimsuit Instagram account, kicked off at 7 p.m. and featured the women from this year’s issue in their best and brightest looks. After strutting their stuff on the carpet, posing for photos and chatting with members of the media, models headed inside the venue for an evening cocktail celebration full of food, drinks and dancing.

Below are just a few of our favorite looks from the evening.

Gayle King

The Emmy Award-winning journalist and 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star walked the carpet in a pink, red and purple long sleeved dress. King expertly coordinated her gown with pointed-toe purple pumps and a sparkly clutch.

Olivia Dunne

The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie and LSU gymnast hit the carpet in a black and sparkly jumpsuit by Jovani. Dunne accessorized with diamond earrings that accented the ensemble perfectly.

Leyna Bloom

The now two-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model stunned in a leg-baring sparkly silver gown and clear platform heels. Bloom’s dress featured delicate beading and a criss-cross open top that dazzled on the red carpet.

Brooks Nader

The cover star and brand legend walked the red carpet in a barely-there vintage Tom Ford dress. Nader debuted brand-new platinum blonde locks and posed for photos with her sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland.

Christie Brinkley

The supermodel and SI Swimsuit legend opted for a fiery red Norma Kamali dress with a thigh-baring slit. She accented her bright and bold look with Christian Louboutin pumps and a Judit Lieber handbag.

Kate Upton

Returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for her fourth cover year, Upton donned a black lacy Dolce & Gabbana gown with a corset-like bodice. She kept her accessories simple with black strappy heels.

The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party continues as brand models head to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this weekend. The poolside events on May 18 and 19 are going to be absolutely legendary, and will feature several days full of interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests, and of course, your favorite brand models.

The fun kicks off on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Instagrammable photo opps, complimentary services and activations, and much more. The experience will continue the following morning, when guests will have the chance to “Recover Like a Model” with a morning workout and meditation and more.

Purchase tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 here.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.