Ellie Thumann’s Newest Blue Bikini Look Is Pure Summer Goals
When Ellie Thumann isn’t jetting to Fashion Week, posing for major campaigns or dazzling on the red carpet, she’s fully leaning into a slower, more intentional pace of life. The 23-year-old content creator, who was born in Arizona and now resides in Charleston, S.C., seems to have mastered the art of balance, splitting her time between glamorous work travel and laid-back seaside living. And her latest Instagram post is proof.
“proud to report I caught 4 fish this week,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 1.4 million followers. The images capture the ultimate laid-back summer vibe. In the cover slide, she flaunted her sculpted figure and signature glow in a cobalt blue bikini paired with a black linen button-down and an Alo Yoga bucket hat. Her soft smolder and sassy low-angle made the selfie feel effortlessly cool.
“My favorite version of u,” Ava Jules commented.
“My surfing fishing girl,” Hannah Meloche added.
The rest of the carousel offered a glimpse into her dreamy yet adventurous July. In one clip, Thumann showed off her impressive wake surfing skills, riding the waves like a natural. Another snap revealed a plate of fresh oysters—a go-to for the self-proclaimed seafood lover—while a perfectly chilled dirty martini made an appearance in a later frame.
She mixed in a mirror selfie wearing micro gingham swim shorts, a white oversized tee and a red Ralph Lauren baseball cap, keeping her beach day uniform relaxed but put together. A towering triple-scoop ice cream cone and a cold Corona came next, because what’s summer without a little indulgence?
In other slides, Thumann rocked a matching knit navy tank and shorts set from Alo, and threw on classic Tommy Hilfiger overalls paired with a white tee, nailing the coastal-casual aesthetic at every turn.
Thumann, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, is no stranger to a standout fashion moment—whether she’s posing on set for the magazine in Puerto Rico, Mexico or Bermuda, or strolling through cobblestone streets in Europe with an iced latte in hand. With more than 4.4 million followers across platforms, she’s built a loyal fan base by blending aspirational style with genuine transparency. From glamorous beauty tutorials to unfiltered conversations about anxiety and self-care, her content always stays grounded and relatable.
And this summer, it looks like she’s exactly where she wants to be—soaking up the sunshine, savoring the little things and inspiring us all to slow down and live beautifully.