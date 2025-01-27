Emily Ratajkowski Adds a Chic, Scholarly Twist to Her a Brazilian Beach Babe Look
Emily Ratajkowski is turning up the heat on Brazilian shores. The two-time SI Swimsuit star is on vacation in Rio de Janeiro and she is simply living in itty-bitty string bikinis.
The supermodel stunned in her latest Instagram photo dump, beginning with a mesmerizing image of her sitting at an outdoor table in the sand at night time. The High Low with EmRata podcast host donned a triangle swimsuit top in a barely-there silhouette and nude color and posed with a fierce soft smolder and her arms bent at the elbows and crossed. Ratajowkisi accessorized with a statement oyster shell pendant necklace and super chic, scholarly red rectangle eyeglasses. Her glam was minimal yet sultry, including feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and her signature plump mauve lip, all on top of a flawless base, of course.
“eu amo o rio 🇧🇷 ❤️🫂 so so much !,” the My Body author captioned the carousel shared with her 29.5 million followers on Jan. 26.
“wowowowowowoowowow,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton commented.
“You are so beautiful gorgeous girl 💚💚,” Mary Leaf wrote.
“Goddess,” Violetta Komyshan added.
“Serving around the globe,” Sabrina Brier chimed.
“Rio loves you right back bb,” Bruna Marquezine declared.
In the following photos, the mom of one, who shares her son Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear McLard, showed off her super sculpted, slim figure and cheeky backside in a colorful floral swimsuit featuring a stringy top and thong bottoms. In a later slide, the Inamorata Woman founder donned an itty-bitty black Brazil baby tee. The NYC resident showed off tons of more suits from her swimwear line, founded in 2017, teasing some new drops upcoming after a hiatus.
“I grew up in San Diego, and in the summer that is what you wore. You weren’t even at the beach, but you were living in a bathing suit. I love the confidence that came with that... It fit with my ethos of how I want women to think of their bodies,” she shared about her inspiration in starting the brand. “I feel like I am controlling my narrative. Being able to have the agency to do the swimsuit thing is so empowering to me, and I’m hoping to be able to take that same entrepreneurial attitude to fashion, to film making and beyond and to utilize the tools that I feel lucky to have.”