Emily Ratajkowski Paired Latest NYC Street Style Winter Looks With This Edgy Accessory
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has once again proven her unparalleled ability to nail chic street style. The SI Swimsuit alum and fashionista turned heads on the streets of New York City this week with two effortlessly cool winter looks, both styled with a standout accessory—vintage-inspired sporty sunglasses.
On Dec. 10, the mom of one, who shares her son Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, was spotted walking the streets of the Big Apple in a cropped red-and-orange striped quarter-zip knit top with a matching attached skinny scarf, layered under a classic black leather moto jacket. She paired the cozy sweater with baggy olive green cargo pants and tan Timberland boots, showcasing her signature blend of casual and edgy aesthetics. The Southern California native’s accessories, including black oval-shaped sunglasses, chunky gold earrings and an antique statement necklace are what truly perfected the look.
The following day, the My Body author opted for a long brown leather coat over a black zip-up hoodie and flared gray trousers. She was captured sitting on the steps in front of a building, and completed the ensemble with to leopard print sneakers and the same edgy sunglasses, this time in a unique, cool yellow version perched casually on her face for a playful twist. Her loose, slightly tousled brunette waves and minimal makeup emphasized her natural beauty while keeping the focus on the wintery outfit.
Ratajkowski has made a name for herself as a trendsetter who seamlessly blends high fashion with attainable streetwear. As the founder of the swimwear brand Inamorata, she continues to influence the fashion world with her unique aesthetic, whether she’s walking a red carpet or walking her dog in the city that never sleeps.
The 33-year-old began modeling when she was just 14 years old and was quickly signed by Ford Models. Since then, she has graced the cover of countless magazines, walked the runway for numerous brands and starred in several major label campaigns. While being in the fashion and modeling industry is now what she is best known for, the High Low With EmRata podcast host‘s true love and passion lie in writing and creating social change.
“I would say that there are some things that I consider work, for example modelling. That’s how I earn my living, which is fabulous. And I adore working in fashion, since it allows me to meet so many interesting and creative people. There’s a real feeling of community that I like in the business. But my priority interests are writing and, most of all, my son – the fact of being a mother – and my family,” she shared. “I just want to continue to create. I’d like to write another book, but perhaps I’ll also direct a film. As far as I’m concerned, it’s not really a question of medium. What I mean by that is that I really adore writing, I’ve always done it, but it’s much more a question of message than of medium. And it’s super exciting to think of all the possibilities out there when you see things that way.”