Emily Ratajkowski Proves Red Accessories Are the Perfect Pop of Color for Fall
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is kicking off New York Fashion Week with a neutral, classy and easily recreatable outfit like the true style icon she is. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the 2014 and ’15 issues, attended the Proenza Schouler fashion show in Tribeca on Sept. 4 in a moody monochrome outfit featuring a tight black turtleneck cropped tank top, a pleated leather midi skirt and flappy white tall stiletto boots. In true fall fashion, the High Low with EmRata podcast host added the most perfect eye-catching pop of color with her ruby red handbag. The 33-year-old knows that the bright, bold hue isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and it’s the most ideal and stylish way to add a little personality to any neutral, comfy outfit.
Ratajkowski opted for her signature glowy, bronzed sultry glam look, including smokey eye makeup, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and an overlined, plump glossy taupe lip. Her medium-length brown locks were smooth and straight with a blunt cut, and she accessorized with chunky silver hoop earrings. The My Body author struck a series of poses in the middle of the cobblestone streets.
“back to school @proenzaschouler,” the mom of one captioned an Instagram post of the look.
Ratajkowski is certainly able to nail an outfit in any season. Whether it’s a casual dog-walking model-off-duty outfit or her classic winter coat moment, she’s the best at putting together a headline-worthy ensemble. But, the model, who is the owner and founder of swimwear brand Inamorata, has said she truly comes alive in the summer.
“The way I get to dress—just, like, not even thinking about it. I feel really connected to my body in the summer,” she explained. “I get a little bit of a tan and just feel very pretty.”